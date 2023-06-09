Is The Crowded Room on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by Daniel Keyes’ 1981 non-fiction book ‘The Minds of Billy Milligan,’ ‘The Crowded Room’ is a psychological thriller series that revolves around a young man who finds himself in the middle of a shocking crime while an investigator tries to solve the mystery and finds the true culprit. Created by Akiva Goldsman and Todd Graff, the show stars Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, and Emmy Rossum in lead roles.

The main cast is supported by the impressive performances of Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, and Henry Eikenberry. Given the compelling portrayal of Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan to complement the intensity of the narrative that is inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, many of you might be interested in learning more about the show. If that’s the case with you, we have got you covered!

What is The Crowded Room About?

Set in the late 1970s, the narrative takes us inside the mind of Danny Sullivan as he gets arrested for his alleged involvement in an NYC shooting case. As he reveals his life events to interrogator Rya Goodwin through a series of interviews, we find out about his past that led him right to the middle of the fateful incident that got him into trouble. While Danny uncovers a life-altering revelation, Rye attempts to solve the mystery before it is too late. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series yourself!

Is The Crowded Room on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t include ‘The Crowded Room’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, due to the myriad of content, there are plenty of other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘Unbelievable.’

Is The Crowded Room on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Crowded Room’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can still make the most of your subscription by tuning into similar shows like ‘The Alienist.’

Is The Crowded Room on Hulu?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Crowded Room’ is not included in Hulu’s library. Alternatively, you can turn to similar thriller series using your subscription, including ‘The Patient‘ and ‘Saint X.’

Is The Crowded Room on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘The Crowded Room’ on its platform. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘Absentia.’

Where to Watch The Crowded Room Online?

‘The Crowded Room’ is available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+’s official website. Apart from that, you don’t have the option to watch the psychological thriller series on other digital platforms, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest you subscribe to the platform to get instant access to all the episodes.

How to Stream The Crowded Room For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a week-long free trial to all its new subscribers. This means you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘The Crowded Room’ free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any illegal methods to do the same.

