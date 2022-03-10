Is The CW’s Dynasty Based on a True Story?

Besides its original gems, Netflix also picks favorites from television networks. Some of them happen to achieve cult status in the streamer. CW’s family drama ‘Dynasty’ is one such show. Family heiress Fallon Carrington is infuriated to find her father Blake marrying her professional rival at the family company, but her attempt at messing up the marriage goes wrong. She ends up awarding Cristal a promotion. Then, Cristal’s motivated nephew Sam arrives at the door, embarking on an affair with Fallon’s environmentalist brother Steven. He comes with a bagful of secrets about Cristal’s past. The Carrington siblings suspect Cristal’s hand in her former lover’s death after some revelations. With more Carriongtons returning to the family, the building tension shoots through the roof. While the drama is intense, you wonder whether it contains a grain of truth. In that case, let us divulge what we know.

Is Dynasty a True Story?

No, ‘Dynasty’ is not based on a true story. The story’s scope is fictional, and any semblance to realism is purely incidental. Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage created the series from the eponymous prime-time soap opera of the same name. Power couple Richard and Esther Shapiro of Shapiro Film Corporation created the original ABC series from 1981 to 1989. After spin-offs and sequels such as ‘Dynasty II: The Colbys,’ which went on from 1985 to 1987, ‘Dynasty: The Making of a Guilty Pleasure,’ a 2005 TV movie, and the CW series that is running from 2017, the popularity of the show need not be reassessed.

Richard and Esther Shapiro pitched the show as an elite family living and sinning in an enormous Denver mansion. Esther Shapiro divulged that Robert Graves’ classic 1934 novel ‘I, Claudius’ inspired her to show an epic fantasy. In the Shapiro couple’s vision, the show would be a fun representation of the quintessential American dream. They wanted to depict a family wrapped in squabbles and scandals, but at the end of the day, they stand by each other. CBS had a similar show, titled ‘Dallas,’ which was already all the rage by 1981. In 2013, the show appeared on TV Guide’s list of 60 Best Series of all time to give you a taste of its legacy.

ABC had to bring something more than appetizing on the plate since they competed with Michelin star cuisine. Producer Aaron Spelling, who was already pretty popular after producing shows like ‘Starsky and Hutch’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ came on board to produce the show. Work began under the working title ‘Oil.’ The pilot wrapped up filming in 1980. However, due to a strike by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the show could not be released in 1980. It premiered almost a year later, on January 12, 1981, as a three-hour event.

The original ‘Dynasty’ first season ranked 28 in the overall rating chart. On the other hand, ‘Dallas’ stayed on top with a whopping 31.8 rating. In the second season, Joan Collins’s arrival in the new role of Alexis Carrington showed some differences in the chart. With the addition of Eileen and Robert Mason Pollock in the writing team, the drama picked pace, and so did the Nielsen ratings. The cliffhanger of the fifth season, “Moldovian Massacre,” which aired on May 15, 1985, broke all records for the show.

The season ended with a terrorist attack on a destination wedding in Moldovia, killing off most of the show’s central characters. Critics recalled the moment as “outrageous,” but the cliffhanger of the century reached the show’s viewership to 25.9 million. While making the reboot series, the writers went to Richard and Esther Shapiro for inspiration. Josh Schwartz, a co-creator of the show, reminded us that we live in the proximity of familial dynasties in our day and age. From Trumps to Clintons to Kardashians, media often showcases these family dynasties. They updated the series according to the changing time but kept the essence of the original.

The 1981 show was already ahead of its time by dealing with themes like the female experience in the workplace and gay acceptance. The new show amplified the concerns. They wanted to present Alexis in the first season. However, that could not happen due to uncertainty regarding which actor would take up the role. Nicollette Sheridan finally came on board to portray the much-anticipated character. The new series also updates the location from Denver to Atlanta since Atlanta presented diverse demography for the creators. Considering all the aspects, neither the shows are based on reality, but they mirror the prevalence of dynasties in the real world.

