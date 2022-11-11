Is The Fabelmans on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg the coming-of-age drama film ‘The Fabelmans’ revolves around a teenage boy living in post-World War II Arizona, who begins pursuing his true calling after watching a film. With powerful performances by Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, the heartfelt film contains several references to historical events.

Sammy’s experiences and filming skills will also remind viewers of one specific legendary director, none other than Spielberg himself. If you enjoy heartwarming, emotional, and visually impactful films, you would want to know more about the film and where you can watch it. We have got you covered.

What is The Fablemans About?

‘The Fabelmans’ is the tale of a middle-class Jewish-American family living in Arizona after WWII when one of the family’s sons falls in love with the art of filmmaking after his father takes him to the cinema hall to watch ‘The Greatest Show on Earth.’ Thus begins Sammy Fabelman’s journey to becoming a filmmaker and turning his vision into reality. However, his road to the movies is not devoid of obstacles.

If it wasn’t already clear, Spielberg’s early upbringing and how his parents and the rest of his family would forever impact him serve as primary inspirations for the semi-autobiographical movie. If you are curious and eager to watch the film, here are all the ways you can watch it.

Is The Fabelmans on Netflix?

No, ‘The Fabelmans’ is not among the many interesting films on Netflix. However, on the platform, you can catch some great alternatives to satiate your appetite, such as ‘The Hand of God,’ ‘ROMA,’ and ‘Cinema Bandi (Vehicle).’

Is The Fabelmans on Hulu?

Unfortunately for Hulu subscribers, ‘The Fabelmans’ is not streaming on the platform. Nevertheless, you are in luck with some similar teen coming-of-age dramas, such as ‘Perks of Being a Wallflower and ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post.’

Is The Fabelmans on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video compensates for the absence of ‘The Fabelmans in its extensive material library by providing its users with alternative options in the same genre, such as ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Eighth Grade,’ among others.

Is The Fabelmans on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look elsewhere to see ‘The Fabelmans,’ as it is not included in the provider’s expansive collection of films. However, that shouldn’t stop you from looking into the various alternatives HBO Max offers its subscribers, such as ‘Boy Erased.’

Where To Watch The Fabelmans Online?

Unfortunately, ‘The Fabelmans’ is unavailable for streaming on any platform. Director Steven Spielberg is not a huge fan of film’s being released exclusively on streaming platforms. Hence, until further notice, the film will only be available exclusively in theatres. It received a limited theatrical release in the country on November 11, 2022, followed by an international release on November 23, 2022.

To enjoy this visually impressive film on the big screen, you can buy your tickets on Fandango. However, it is rumored that due to the successful professional relationship with Universal Studios, Spielberg’s new coming-of-age drama might be released on Peacock’s streaming platform in the near future. The movie might also become available on VOD services such as Vudu, DirecTV, Google Play, etc after its theatrical run.

How to Stream The Fabelmans For Free?

As mentioned above, ‘The Fabelmans’ has yet to be released on any streaming platform and can only be watched in theatres. Until further notice of its release on streaming platforms, you can watch the semi-autobiography of the evergreen director like old times on the big screen. In any case, we advise our readers to consume content as they’re meant to be, by either purchasing the tickets and watching it in the hall or getting the necessary subscriptions.

