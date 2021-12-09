Is The Housewives of the North Pole on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Ron Oliver, ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ is a holiday drama film that follows Diana and Trish, two best friends and next-door neighbors who have won several house-decorating competitions by their collaborative efforts. Unfortunately, a bitter argument just a few days before Christmas pits them against one another as the years of loyalty and friendship go through a testing time.

Starring Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt, Damon Dayoub, and Kyle Selig, the film is an emotional festival movie that focuses on the themes of friendship, loyalty, and misunderstanding. If the premise sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about the film, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is The Housewives of the North Pole About?

Diana and Trish have been best friends ever since they started living next door in North Pole, Vermont. The duo has consistently participated in the Best Holiday House decorating competition for several years and has easily won every single time. Just when it seems that their bond is unbreakable, they have an unexpected argument which is followed by a very public falling out just a few days before Christmas.

As the time for the decoration competition approaches, the duo decides to take their rivalry in the annual contest. However, while their animosity for another other grows, their children ironically fall madly in love with each other. As the story unfolds, Diana and Trish learn an unforgettable lesson on friendship and love in the festival season that changes everything.

Is The Housewives of the North Pole on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ on other streaming platforms as it is currently not accessible on the streaming giant. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Let It Snow’ or ‘Holiday in the Wild.’

Is The Housewives of the North Pole on Hulu?

Hulu’s massive catalog of movies and television shows does not include the festival drama movie as of now. Furthermore, it seems highly unlikely that the film will be accessible on the platform even in the future. Viewers looking for other films of the same genre can watch ‘Angels in the Snow.’

Is The Housewives of the North Pole on Amazon Prime?

‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ is unavailable on Amazon Prime. Moreover, the film is not included as on-demand content on the streamer. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘The Christmas Lodge‘ or ‘A Merry Friggin’ Christmas.’

Is The Housewives of the North Pole on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max’s current catalog does not include the Ron Oliver directorial. Viewers who are looking for other Christmas movies can alternatively stream ‘Deck the Halls‘ or ‘Four Christmases.’

Where to Watch The Housewives of the North Pole Online?

‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ is a Peacock Original movie, and it is therefore not accessible on any other platform. Therefore, if you plan on watching it, then you must immediately get a subscription. However, those who already are subscribed to the streamer can watch the film here.

How to Stream The Housewives of the North Pole for Free?

Peacock has a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, those who are eager to watch the film free of charge can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

Read More: Best Christmas Movies on Netflix