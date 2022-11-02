Is The Independent (2022) Based on a True Story?

Peacock’s ‘The Independent’ is a political thriller film directed by debut feature film director Amy Rice. Set around the US presidential election, the story follows a journalist who realizes that the country’s fate can change due to a conspiracy involving a presidential candidate. The narrative is packed with tropes such as morally grey characters, idealistic v/s realistic views of the world, witty one-liners, and more. Considering the political history of the United States, the audience is bound to wonder if the movie is inspired by actual events. Let’s find out.

Is The Independent a True Story?

No, ‘The Independent‘ is not a true story. The film is driven by a screenplay written by debut screenwriter Evan Parter, who showcased his script on The Black List, a platform where film and TV writers can put their work which professionals can assess. According to The Wrap, the script was on the platform for about 10 years before it became a full-length feature film.

Starring John Cena, Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Ann Dowd, among others, the story portrays the various facets of the presidential elections and depicts the behind-the-scenes of the campaigns and the propaganda the audience sees during this time. The story centers upon Nate Sterling (John Cena), who is relatively new to politics and enters as an independent candidate with his manifesto, A Declaration of Independence.

According to Nate Sterling, the two-party system is the cause of numerous challenges the people face in the country. He mentions how the country has gone through wars, recession, and more such crises. Nate believes that both the Republicans and Democrats are the cause of several problems in the nation. In many ways, they nullify each other, which hinders the country’s growth and progress.

Thus calling himself an independent candidate, Nate steps into the election with his manifesto, offering a solution to the political stasis. Contesting against him is Patricia Turnbull (Ann Dowd), who aims to become the first female US President, and the country is supposed to choose between the two. However, an elaborate conspiracy is brewing in the background, which Eli James (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Nicholas Booker (Brian Cox) try to unravel. All these parts act as pieces to one giant puzzle called ‘The Independent.’

The story’s tone and premise are reminiscent of several films within the political-thriller subgenre. Various twists and turns flip the entire premise upside down, leaving the audience wondering what will happen next. It carries several tropes from other movies and shows in the genre, including ‘The Ides of March,’ and Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The West Wing.’

In fact, the movie reminds people of the various themes depicted in the latter show, including the idea of a new leader who can disrupt the status quo, the building tension as the story progresses, the high stakes, deception, and many more. All these motifs build up to the grand ending, where a single move by any character can make or break for the others. Thus, to reiterate, ‘The Independent’ is a fictional story with several classic themes that share a few similarities with other films and TV shows in the genre.

Read More: Where Was The Independent Filmed?