Where Was The Independent Filmed?

Directed by Amy Rice, Peacock’s ‘The Independent’ is a political thriller movie that is set during the final weeks of one of the most consequential presidential elections in the history of the country. As election day approaches, Americans have a choice to either vote for a female candidate and make her the first female president or Nate Sterling, the country’s first viable independent candidate. Amidst all the tension surrounding elections, a young journalist, with the help of her idol, Nick Booker, tries to uncover a conspiracy that has the tendency to change the fate of the election as well as that of the country.

The suspenseful and thrilling narrative is complemented by stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, Ann Dowd, John Cena, and Luke Kirby. Meanwhile, the setting of the city against the backdrop of elections is enough to make the viewers curious to know all about the actual filming sites of ‘The Independent.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

The Independent Filming Locations

‘The Independent’ was filmed entirely in New York, particularly in New York City. Reportedly, the original plan of the filming unit was to begin shooting for the film in November 2021. However, the principal photography commenced after a month’s delay, in December 2021, and seemingly wrapped up in January 2022. Officially known as the State of New York, it has a vast and diverse landscape, which makes it a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects, including a movie like ‘The Independent.’ So, let’s not waste any time and immerse ourselves in the elections, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Peacock movie!

New York City, New York

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Independent’ were lensed in and around New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Although the production team seemingly traveled to different sites across the city to shoot the film against suitable backdrops, Manhattan served as one of the primary filming sites for the movie. To be specific, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were spotted recording many key scenes around 6th Avenue & West 24th Street in Manhattan. It is known to be the most densely populated and geographically smallest borough of New York City.

Located in the northeastern United States, New York City is considered a global cultural, media, and financial center as it influences various sectors, including art, fashion, commerce, tourism, politics, and entertainment, to name a few. It is home to many high-profile tourist attractions, such as Times Square, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the United Nations Headquarters, and Central Park, some of which you may spot in the backdrop of the movie’s scenes.

Given its worldwide appeal and popularity, New York City is among the favorite production locations for many filmmakers. In fact, apart from ‘The Independent,’ the city has hosted the production of several filming projects over the years. Movies and TV shows like ‘Luckiest Girl Alive,’ ‘Midsommar,’ ‘American Psycho,’ ‘The Watcher,’ and ‘The Blacklist‘ have all utilized the locales of the Big Apple.

