Is The Independent on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Independent’ is a 2022 political thriller movie that is set during the final few weeks of what seems to be one of the most important presidential elections in the history of the nation. Directed by Amy Rice, the drama film features impressive performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, John Cena, Ann Dowd, and Luke Kirby.

After the film’s premiere, the verdict is a mixed one, with many critics claiming the political movie to have twists and turns but mostly expected ones. Although the story might not be everyone’s cup of tea, the stellar onscreen performances from the cast, mainly Cox, are worth witnessing. So, if you are interested in the film and wish to know more about it, we have got you covered!

What is The Independent About?

Set during the presidential elections between a woman candidate and the nation’s first viable independent candidate, the narrative follows a young journalist who comes across a dark conspiracy as she is reporting the historical elections. So, with the help of her idol, Nick Booker, she attempts to bring the said conspiracy to light that can influence not only the elections but also the fate of the entire nation. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the John Cena-starrer online!

Is The Independent on Netflix?

No, ‘The Independent’ is not included in Netflix’s expansive platform. However, thanks to the massive catalog of the streaming giant, subscribers can turn to several similar movies, such as ‘The Last Thing He Wanted‘ and ‘Code Name: Emperor.’

Is The Independent on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Independent’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar political films that Hulu houses, including ‘Mr. Jones‘ and ‘The Hater.’ Although the latter is a satirical movie, it is also based around the elections, just like ‘The Independent.’

Is The Independent on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘The Independent’ on its platform. But you shouldn’t let it disappoint you too much as the streaming giant more than makes up for it by offering some excellent alternatives. We recommend you watch ‘The Report‘ and ‘Dark State.’

Is The Independent on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘The Independent’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s library of content. However, you can turn to other alternatives that HBO Max houses, such as ‘Miss Sloane‘ and ‘Backstabbing for Beginners.’

Where to Watch The Independent Online?

You can watch ‘The Independent’ on Peacock’s official website. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to watch the political thriller online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the platform if you can’t wait to catch it!

How to Stream The Independent For Free?

Fortunately, Peacock offers a 7-day free trial to all its new subscribers, which means you can take advantage of this deal and stream ‘The Independent’ for free. Having said that, we urge our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite content rather than turning to illegal methods to do the same.

