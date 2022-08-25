Is The Invitation (2022) on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘The Invitation’ is a supernatural horror film directed by Jessica M. Thompson. It stars Nathalie Emmanuel (‘Game of Thrones‘) and Thomas Doherty (‘Gossip Girl‘). The film is Inspired by the novel ‘Dracula’ by Bram Stoker. It follows Evie, a young woman who discovers a long-lost cousin after her mother’s death. Evie arrives at the lavish estate of her newfound family only to be trapped in its dark secrets. If you find the premise intriguing, you must be looking for ways to watch the movie online. In that case, allow us to share the streaming details of ‘The Invitation.’

What is The Invitation About?

‘The Invitation’ revolves around Evie, who is reeling from her mother’s death. With no known relatives left alive, Evie decides to take a DNA test and discovers her long-lost cousin. Soon, Evie is invited to her cousin’s family estate and is sucked into the way of the aristocrats. However, she soon realizes that dark secrets are connected to her newfound family. As a result, Evie is forced to fight for her life while uncovering the true nature of the evil forces she faces on the estate.

Is The Invitation on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will be disappointed to learn that ‘The Invitation’ is currently unavailable on the streaming giant. If you plan to watch something similar, you can stream ‘Let Me In,’ a horror film directed by Matt Reeves that follows Owen, a 12-year-old boy who befriends a new neighbor who helps fight bullies. However, she also brings Owen’s attention to a dark and twisted supernatural world.

Is The Invitation on Hulu?

At present, ‘The Invitation’ has not been added to Hulu’s content library. Viewers who are looking for something similar may enjoy watching ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ a fun and humorous take on the legend of Dracula, who invites colorful and scary monsters from across the world to his birthday party.

Is The Invitation on Amazon Prime?

‘The Invitation’ is currently not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offering as of now, but it might become available as a VOD option in the future. Meanwhile, lovers of horror movies can stream ‘Dracula In Love,’ about Leila, a lonely young teen who parties with her friends in a warehouse. However, she soon realizes that a sinister figure is watching her.

Is The Invitation on HBO Max?

Since ‘The Invitation’ is not available on HBO Max but might arrive on the platform even in the future. For viewers looking for something similar, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Dracula Untold,’ a unique origin story for the legend of Dracula.

Where to Watch The Invitation Online?

‘The Invitation’ was released in theaters by Sony Pictures Releasing on August 26, 2022. If you wish to catch the film on the big screen, you will have to head to a theater near you. To book your tickets, head here. The film will likely arrive on VOD platforms, such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, DirecTV, and Spectrum, in the future.

How to Stream The Invitation for Free?

Currently, ‘The Invitation’ has not been released on any streaming platforms and is only playing in theaters. Therefore, there is currently no way to watch the movie for free online. Moreover, we encourage our viewers to stream all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

