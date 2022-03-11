Is The Kashmir Files Based on a True Story?

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is an Indian drama film in Hindi. The movie progresses non-linearly and follows the story of Pushkar Nath Pandit in 1990 and his grandson Krishna Pandit’s quest in the present. Krishna has been told several accounts of the events that transpired in Kashmir during the exodus. Eager to know the truth behind the tragedy that befell his family, Krishna embarks on a journey to the land of his forefathers to gain clarity and closure.

Interspersed with Krishna’s travels, the movie shows the story of Pushkar who does not wish to leave the land he loves and grew up in. Despite the opposition, Pushkar stands his ground with his family. The heartwrenching movie depicts a story full of tragedy that leaves the viewer an emotional wreck. If you too are wondering about the truth behind this tale, here is everything we know!

Is The Kashmir Files a True Story?

Produced by Zee Studios, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based around multiple stories told by the refugee Kashmiri Pandits. Vivek Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey wove the story after interviewing several Kashmiri emigrants. According to Agnihotri, he and his wife Pallavi Joshi talked to more than 700 victims of the exodus. Each and every story was listened to and recorded over the course of two years. The process left them both emotionally spent but determined to move forward with the project.

The exodus of Kashmir Pandit or Kashmiri Hindus of 1990 refers to the mass emigration of the community from Kashmir. The number of refugees is speculated to be in thousands with the fate of many unknown in the wake of events that transpired in the Valley. The mass migration came after the rising insurgency within Kashmir led by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front or JKLF.

However, The insurgency that had started as a political movement took a religious turn. Many radical groups rallied against Kashmiri Pandits who amounted to about 5% of the total population of the region at the time. This new movement rallied behind the idea of Muslim-only Kashmir. Given the violent nature of the movement, the Pandits decided to leave Kashmir and took refuge in Jammu and other regions in India.

Anupam Kher takes up the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit in the movie. Kher himself is a Kashmiri Pandit. Darshan Kumar is in the movie as Pushkar’s grandson Krishna. Beloved actor Mithun Chakraborty portrays Brahma Dutt, an ex-IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer who is fighting against the system. Other cast members of the movie include Pallavi Joshi as Professor Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, Pushkar’s daughter in law and Krishna’s mother, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Ahmed Dar (Bitta Karate), chairman of the JKLF, Prakash Belawadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar and Atul Srivastava as journalist Vishnu Ram.

To conclude, the movie is not based on a single story but is instead an amalgamation of tales told by hundreds of victims of the conflict. The movie portrays a gruesome depiction of the often untold part of modern Indian history. ‘The Kashmir Files’ has seen its share of controversy and legal trouble as late as the date of its actual release. However, the movie released without

