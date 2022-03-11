Is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Walter Mosley, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey‘ is a drama miniseries that is based on the eponymous novel, written by himself. It revolves around a dementia patient Ptolemy Grey, who has his memories restored for a short period of time. Wasting no time, he decides to uncover some mysteries from his past and find closure.

The gripping narrative consists of some stellar performances from some of the most prominent actors in the industry including Samuel L. Jackson (Ptolemy Grey), Dominique Fishback (Robyn), Walton Goggins (Dr. Rubin), and Marsha Stephanie Blake (Niecie). If you are a fan of Samuel L. Jackson or this genre, it is natural for you to be curious to learn more about the show. Well, we have covered everything to appease your curiosity!

What is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey About?

Forgotten by his family and friends, Ptolemy Grey is a 91-year old dementia patient who is also forgotten by himself as he doesn’t remember anything from his past. On course to spiraling even deeper down the rabbit hole, he gets an opportunity to regain his memories for a limited duration. Ptolemy uses this precious time to get to the bottom of his nephew’s death and learn some unexpected and shocking truths about his past in the process. Now that you are looking forward to watching how the story pans out yourself, we have covered all the ways you can watch the gripping miniseries online!

Is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Netflix?

No, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ is not available in the expansive collection of movies and shows as of yet. But viewers looking to watch something similar on this streamer can enjoy watching ‘Tell Me Who I Am.’ It is a documentary about two twins, out of which one loses his memory and the other one hides a dark family secret.

Is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ on other streaming platforms as it is not yet available on this streaming giant. Meanwhile, you can watch similar alternatives like ‘Black Box.’ It is about a single father who loses his memory and wife in an accident, and a treatment that makes him question his existence and past life.

Is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ is not included in Hulu’s library of movies and shows at the moment. However, fans of Samuel L. Jackson can enjoy watching his brilliant acting in ‘Patriot Games.’ For viewers searching for a similar alternative, ‘Backtrace’ is a story about an individual with amnesia who is given the opportunity to regain his memories that he had forgotten, and you can watch it here.

Is The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on HBO Max?

No, you will not find ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ in the large collection of movies and TV shows on HBO Max. But if you are looking for something as gripping as the miniseries, you can stream ‘Memento’ on this platform here. It follows a similar narrative of a man suffering from memory loss conditions while looking to find his wife’s killer.

Where to Watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Online?

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ is exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+. Apart from that, the miniseries is not available on any of the VOD platforms. So, as of now, this is the only way you can catch this drama miniseries.

How to Stream The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey for Free?

If you are not subscribed to Apple TV+ yet, you can still catch the miniseries for free. How, you may ask? Well, fortunately for you, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial of its services to new subscribers. So, you can avail this offer and use it to watch ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ for free temporarily. Moreover, we recommend our readers not to use illegal means to watch their favorite content and always pay for it instead.

