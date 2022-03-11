Where Was The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Filmed?

Apple TV+’s drama series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ follows 91-year-old Ptolemy Grey, who suffers from dementia while leading a lonely life. His isolated existence takes a turn when Robyn, the daughter of Grey’s niece’s best friend, becomes his new caretaker as she looks for a place to stay after her parents’ deaths. Together, Grey and Robyn unravel the mystery behind the former’s great-nephew Reggie. The limited series, based on Walter Mosley’s eponymous novel, features various captivating sites that are entwined with Grey’s internal and external life. If you are curious to know where these sites are located, we have got you covered!

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Filming Locations

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ was filmed in its entirety in the state of Georgia, specifically in Norcross and Atlanta. As per reports, the principal photography began in April 2021 and went on till June 2021. The limited series was filmed under the code name ‘Memories.’ Now, let’s dive into the specific filming locations in detail.

Norcross, Georgia

The filming of ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ took place in Norcross, a city in Gwinnett County, located around 20 miles from Atlanta. Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta, located at 6269 Best Friend Road, Norcross, was used for the filming of the miniseries. The entertainment production facility consists of four soundstages and three office spaces for a premium filming experience. The four connecting stages in the facility make it a preferable filming center for film and television productions. Over the years, the facility has hosted productions like ‘Ozark,’ ‘Greenleaf,’ and ‘Dynasty’ for filming.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of the state of Georgia, is another principal filming location of the show. Since the series is set in Atlanta, the city’s vibrant and captivating sites succeed in enhancing the narrative of the show, making it an authentic visual experience. As one of the prominent cultural hubs of Georgia, the city is filled with engrossing streets and establishments, which feature in the show impeccably. The city and its fascinating outlook also increase the charm of Grey and Robyn’s bond as the latter leads the former to the world outside his dust-filled apartment.

Over the years, Atlanta has become one of the most prominent entertainment production centers in the United States. As the home of renowned filming facilities like Tyler Perry Studios and Blackhall Studios and due to the number of projects filming in the city year-round, Atlanta earned the nickname “the Hollywood of the South.” The city is also one of the significant filming locations of famed productions like ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘Red Notice,’ ‘American Underdog,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ etc.

Along with the incredible cityscape, Atlanta offers enchanting greenery, providing diversity with respect to filming locations. Situated among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta’s outlook is nothing but enrapturing, tempting filmmakers to shoot their projects in the city.

