Is The Lazarus Project on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Lazarus Project‘ is a British science fiction drama series that revolves around a secret organization with the ability to turn back time. They hire a man who is stuck reliving the same day again and again in order to prevent the apocalypse. Created by Joe Barton, the fantasy show stars Paapa Essiedu, Charly Clive, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Caroline Quentin, and Tom Burke.

Due to its engaging storyline and the cast’s stellar onscreen performances, it has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike. If you are yet to give the series a try, now might be the perfect time to do so as the sophomore round has just arrived. Here are all the necessary details you might want to know!

What is The Lazarus Project About?

The narrative follows a man named George who wakes up one day only to find out that he has gone six months back in time, but neither his girlfriend Sarah nor anybody else seems aware of the fact. Not only that, he keeps waking up to the same day over and over again, seeming to be stuck in the time loop. However, he is reached out by the Lazarus Project, an organization that has the facilities to travel back in time and prevent the threat of extinction. Once he becomes their new agent, George’s life changes completely. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the sci-fi series yourself!

Is The Lazarus Project on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Lazarus Project’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar sci-fi series, such as ‘Dark‘ and ‘Travelers.’

Is The Lazarus Project on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘The Lazarus Project’ in its extensive catalog. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘Doctor Who‘ and ‘Fringe.’ Although both have different storylines and vibes, they include the predominant theme of time traveling, which is central in ‘The Lazarus Project’ as well.

Is The Lazarus Project on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘The Lazarus Project’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar shows on Hulu, such as ‘Timeless‘ and ‘11.22.63.’

Is The Lazarus Project on Amazon Prime?

‘The Lazarus Project’ might not be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering but it is available for purchase on the streaming giant. You can get more information about it from right here! For people looking to make the most of their regular subscriptions, they can check out ‘The Peripheral‘ and ‘The Devil’s Hour.’

Where to Watch The Lazarus Project Online?

‘The Lazarus Project’ is available for streaming on TNT, DirecTV, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Spectrum on Demand. Moreover, you also have the option to buy or rent the series on Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube.

How to Stream The Lazarus Project For Free?

DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to its new subscribers. Furthermore, FuboTV and YouTubeTV grant free access to their content for the first seven days to their respective new users. So, you can make the most of any of these offers and stream ‘The Lazarus Project’ free of cost. Nevertheless, we humbly request all our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions and stray away from unethical methods to watch their favorite content for free.

