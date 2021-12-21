Is The Matrix 1 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, ‘The Matrix‘ is a 1999 dystopian science fiction action film that features a star-studded cast comprising Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. The movie follows Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, a computer programmer whose curiosity to learn the truth of his world leads to the haunting discovery that he, along with the rest of humanity, is trapped inside a simulated reality.

Soon recruited by a group of rebels who are fighting the enemies responsible for the enslavement of humans as a mere energy source, Neo is told that he is the chosen one and is destined to win the battle for the survival of his species. As the storyline unfolds, the dystopian cyberpunk film touches upon several exciting concepts that can get anyone hooked. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Matrix About?

In the early 21st century, when a brutal war breaks out between humans and intelligent machines, the latter eventually triumph. They capture people and start using them as an energy source while keeping their minds preoccupied in the Matrix, a shared simulated reality. Luckily not all hope is lost for the human beings as those who survive the war and the subsequent enslavement live in the underground city of Zion and start a rebellion against the machines. Morpheus, one of those few rebels, finds the computer programmer Thomas Anderson aka Neo, whom he believes to be the person prophesied to free humankind.

Once the new recruit Neo comes to terms with the harsh reality of his world, he joins the struggle against intelligent machines who plan to keep humans enslaved as their source of energy. With the power dynamics easily in favor of their enemies, can Neo and his allies succeed in their ambitious goal? If you are eager to watch this exciting film, here is all the information you need!

Is The Matrix on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers who are looking for the Keanu Reeves-starrer on the streaming giant will be disappointed as it is currently not a part of its massive catalog of television shows and movies. People who love watching science fiction films can alternatively stream ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch‘ or ‘Another Life.’

Is The Matrix on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are planning to watch the Lana and Lilly Wachowski directorial are in luck; the streamer has the science fiction film in its catalog. You can access the movie here.

Is The Matrix on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings do not include ‘The Matrix.’ However, one can still rent the film for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99 on the official website.

Is The Matrix on HBO Max?

Yes, the Keanu Reeves-starrer is accessible for streaming on HBO Max. People who have a subscription can watch the classic science fiction movie right here.

Where to Watch The Matrix Online?

You can watch ‘The Matrix’ on VOD platforms like Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, and Vudu. The movie can also be rented or purchased on Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity.

How to Stream The Matrix for Free?

Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, people who plan on watching the film free of charge can just use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

