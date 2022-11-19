Is The Menu Based on a True Story?

Directed by Mark Mylod, ‘The Menu’ is a black comedy horror movie that takes place in an exclusive restaurant owned by celebrity chef Julian Slowik. The eatery is located on a private island, and guests from varying backgrounds come to enjoy a delicious dinner. On the particular night that the story takes place, one of the guest couples includes Tyler and his girlfriend, Margot. However, as the dishes are served, the diners realize that this is far from a normal meal, and they might not be able to leave the island alive.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult, the movie deals with many pivotal issues in a manner that is bound to leave one fascinated. The frustrations of the service industry and their apparent retaliation set the stage for an entertaining trainwreck. Naturally, fans are eager to know just how the plot was conceived. Were the filmmakers inspired by real-life events, or is the story fictional? Well, here is what we know about the same!

Is The Menu a True Story?

No, ‘The Menu’ is not based on a true story. The film was written by the duo of Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, who took a systematic approach to the process and tried to base it on their experiences as a part of the service industry and a foodie. While the plot that takes place is indeed an original concept, the idea of a luxurious restaurant on a private island is actually not fictional. In fact, this is what led to the conception of the movie and the feeling of terror that the diners feel in it.

While on his honeymoon in Norway, Will Tracy was adamant about finding the fest food establishments to soothe his foodie soul. Through research, he got to know about Cornelius Sjømatrestaurant, a restaurant on a private island located half hour away from the mainland. The restaurant was known for serving 5 courses that would become increasingly nordic as the night progressed. Apparently, when Will arrived at the restaurant and saw the boat leaving, he was gripped with anxiety about what might happen now that they were cut off from the world. Despite his increasing sense of fear and delicious food, Will’s writer side could not help but latch on to the concept of Cornelius Sjømatrestaurant and the panic that it induced in him.

After coming back to the USA, Will contacted Seth Reiss, whom he had met while working for Onion. The idea was to bring Will’s fear to life and showcase how the expected luxurious night might take a dark turn. Seth was thrilled by the concept, and the two decided to start working on it. The writers described that not unlike a proper meal, they split their story by the courses and what would happen in each one of them. With every course, the drama and horror would increase, and the final moments would serve as the grand finale.

One of the most crucial characters in the film is the celebrity chef Julian Slowik, who is portrayed by the talented Ralph Fiennes. As it turns out, the writing duo had somehow ended up creating the character of Slowik for Ralph. Apparently, while they continued writing, they realized that Ralph would be the perfect fit. Soon, they started imagining the actor portraying the chef and wrote in a tone similar to the one most might attribute to Ralph.

As expected, the writers were hopeful that Ralph would agree to be a part of the movie, and the confirmation of the same made the two extremely happy. Though Ralph did not stay completely accurate to the script while showing how he would portray Slowik to the writer, both Will and Seth felt that the tone was exactly what they wanted, and the changes made by Ralph apparently only made the character even better. The writers have gone on to heap similar praises for the rest of the cast members, whom they soon started considering as the only possible people to bring their characters to life.

Even though the storyline of ‘The Menu’ is completely fictional, the idea did come from a very real place. The writers hoped to portray the sense of fear that one of them had felt while having a delicious meal and successfully presented it on the big screen. Needless to say, fans of the show might now be excited and afraid of having a similar experience in their lifetime.

