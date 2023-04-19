Is The Movie Up Based on a True Story?

Disney’s ‘Up’ is a heartwarming and adventurous movie that follows the journey of a 78-year-old man, Carl Fredricksen, who decides to fulfill his lifelong dream to explore South America. Along with his accidental travel companion, a young boy named Russell, Carl sets off on an incredible voyage full of danger, excitement, and discovery. The 2009 animated film is helmed by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, and their amazing collaboration led to waterworks in theatres. If you want to know about their inspirations or any real-life story which led to the movie’s creation, we’ve got you covered.

Is The Movie Up a True Story?

While ‘Up’ is not based on a true story, it draws inspiration from various real-life experiences and influences. The movie covers themes of aging, loss, and adventure, beautifully explored by writers Bob Peterson, Tom McCarthy, and Pete Docter. It is relatable to audiences of almost all age groups, and the vivid and imaginative world of ‘Up’ is a testament to the creative vision of the filmmakers.

In an interview, Bob revealed that he knew they had an amazing story when he made John Lasseter (executive producer) cry with just the narration. His trip to South America also served as an inspiration for the movie’s backdrop. Along with that, he also pointed out other things that laid the story’s foundation.

Bob said, “Various things, including the lives of our grandparents. For example, I had a grandfather who always wanted to go west from Ohio but never got the chance. I had the foresight to videotape my grandparents’ home after they had passed 20 years ago. There were side-by-side chairs, one soft and one hard, which absolutely paralleled who they were as people. Many of our life experiences with our wives and children were put into play in the script, and of course, living with our dogs gave us great insight into dog behavior!”

For researching animated elements and characters, the filmmakers brought in an ostrich to study its motion and behavior, as well as their dogs. Plus they also visited a retirement home, where they formed a band and played songs for the elderly while taking notes about them while performing.

The team studied photographs, films, and actual mountaintops to create a sense of realism and authenticity in the movie. The Tepuis, or tabletop mountains, were also a representative of Carl’s emotional state, which is isolated and rugged yet beautiful. Moreover, they also did the math on how many balloons would be required to carry the house in the air. Even the idea of shaping Carl’s character like a cube had a thought behind it.

Bob further revealed, “Rick Nierva, who is the production designer, is a big fan of creating characters whose shapes give clues to their personalities. A cube is not something that rolls or moves fast; it is very stable, perfect for Carl. A circle can roll and move fast, which is great for Russell. The more realistic we go with our characters, the less appealing they become because humans have the great ability to discern what is real in a human face and what is not. Basing characters on shapes caricatures them, moves them away from reality, and in a way lets the audience’s left brain relax so that they can be more involved with the emotional journey of the characters.”

Moreover, the villain Charles Muntz is named after Charles Mintz, who reportedly stole Walt Disney’s production rights to ‘Oswald The Lucky Rabbit’ cartoon series, which gained popularity. The incident pushed Disney to create Mickey Mouse, which became even more successful than the former cartoon they lost.

In conclusion, ‘Up’ is a beloved and timeless movie that continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world. While the movie is not based on a true story, it is clear that it has various realistic occurrences and feelings.

