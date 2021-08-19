‘The Night House’ is a psychological horror film that tells the story of Beth (Rebecca Hall), who begins to experience disturbing visions and sinister events at her isolated lakehouse after her husband’s death. Suspecting a connection between the supposedly paranormal occurrences and her husband, Beth sets out to unravel the mystery behind it all. If you are wondering whether this suspense-filled film from director David Bruckner is based on any real incidents or true stories, allow us to provide you with the answers. Here’s everything you need to know about the inspiration behind ‘The Night House.’

Is The Night House Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Night House’ is not based on a true story. The film is based on an original screenplay penned by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. The writers have revealed that the concept for the film emerged through a series of rejections. The duo tried to get studio jobs, but various ideas they pitched were rejected. Eventually, they decided to combine various elements from the rejected ideas that they liked with the skeleton of a traditional horror movie. While writing the script, the writers drew inspiration from the works of author Arthur Machen and his short story titled ‘The White People’ in particular. They were also influenced by the songs of the band Current 93 and classic 70s horror films.

Their idea was to design the house — which is central to the plot — like a maze, and that aspect also reflects thematically in the many twists and turns of the story. The house is also a metaphor for Beth’s marriage with her husband. The writers explained that the movie plays with the idea that a house during the day is completely different from a house during the night and how it affects one’s feelings and emotions. The film also deals with universal themes such as patriarchy and grief.

Director David Bruckner read the script and was fascinated by how it was relatable in various aspects. Bruckner shared the film is about a woman’s desire to understand her husband, who is no longer alive. That desire leads her to uncover some dark secrets that comment on a variety of conflicts and ideas. In the film, Beth’s search for answers is at the root of her plights. The director found Beth’s journey particularly relatable.

“I read it and just felt like I hadn’t seen a spin on a haunted house like this. They were getting in some really compelling, very tough, dark stuff that I like to joke wouldn’t leave me alone; it stayed on my mind,” Bruckner said, explaining what attracted him to direct the script in an interview with Forbes. Ultimately, ‘The Night House’ is a scary story that we are glad only exists in the world of fiction. However, just like the strong mirror imagery seen in the movie, one is bound to find a reflection of real life in the narrative due to its emotionally resonant themes.

Read More: Where Was The Night House Filmed?