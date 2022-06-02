Is The Phantom of the Open on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Featuring stand-out performances by Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, and Jake Davies, ‘The Phantom of the Open’ is a biographical comedy-drama film that recounts the story of a dreamer who manages to achieve the unthinkable. The movie follows Maurice Flitcroft, who had never played the game of golf in his life before participating in the British Open tournament in 1976 with the support of his friends and family. Suddenly finding himself at the pinnacle of professional golf, he now had to compete against elite high achievers of the game who had decades of experience.

The heartwarming and hilarious story of a relentless adventurer is sure to bring a smile to your face. The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, and most critics have praised the brilliant performance of the Academy Award-winning actor, Mark Rylance. If you feel the premise sounds interesting and wish to learn more about the movie, then we have got you covered.

What is The Phantom of the Open About?

Maurice Flitcroft is an ordinary crane operator whose relentless and infectious optimism inspires everyone around him. He had always wanted to participate in the British Open tournament, but there was just one issue with his wild dream- Maurice had never played the game professionally before. However, with sheer luck and the support of his loved ones, he manages to qualify for the tournament in 1976, only to find himself surrounded by a bunch of ace golfers. But instead of running away from the challenge in front of him, Maurice decides to give his best on the field, which eventually ends up making him a British folk hero.

Where to Watch The Phantom of the Open Online?

The rights to ‘The Phantom of the Open’ are acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Now, the film is all set to premiere in the United States on June 3, 2022. People who wish to watch the movie can book their tickets on Fandango. As far as release on video-on-demand platforms is concerned, there has been no official announcement as of now. However, we recommend our readers regularly check platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to Stream The Phantom of the Open for Free?

Since the biographical comedy-drama film will only premiere in theaters as of now, it is not possible to stream the movie for free. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

