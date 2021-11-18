Is The Sex Lives of College Girls on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Emmy nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ is a teen comedy-drama streaming television series that revolves around four young adults who try to embrace college life with all its contradictions. With completely different and even conflicting personalities, these students soon learn to gel together and offer each other much-needed emotional support through all the anxieties and heartbreaks of college life.

Starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Midori Francis, and Gavin Leatherwood, the comedy show is a must-watch if you like hilarious college dramas. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is The Sex Lives of College Girls About?

When they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College, four nervous and confused college roommates find themselves at the doorstep of another exciting and anxious phase of their lives. Kimberly, the socially inept high school valedictorian, is entirely clueless about developing social interaction in a completely new environment, while the outspoken sex-positive Bela is herself lacking in sexual relationships. Their classmates Leighton and Whitney both come from notable families. While the former is reserved, the latter is self-assured and strong-willed.

When this ragtag group of teenagers embraces their new free lives on campus, they try to keep their sexual relationships private, all the while dealing with the plethora of problems that college life typically throws at teenagers like them. If you want to join them in their crazy college experiences, then look no further. Here’s all the streaming information that you are going to need.

Is The Sex Lives of College Girls on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the series on other platforms since it is not available on the streaming giant. Viewers looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Never Have I Ever’ or ‘Gentefied.’

Is The Sex Lives of College Girls on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ However, if you get an HBO Max add-on, then you can get access to the exclusive content of the streamer, including the teen comedy-drama series. You can learn more about it here.

Is The Sex Lives of College Girls on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include the teen comedy-drama show. It is not also available as on-demand content on the streamer. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Age Of Summer‘ or ‘The First Time Club.’

Is The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max?

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ is an HBO Max Original series. So, subscribers can head here to watch the latest episodes as soon as they premiere.

Where to Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Online?

The teen comedy-drama streaming series is an HBO Max Original series and is therefore exclusively available on the streamer. Therefore, it is not even accessible on video-on-demand platforms for rent/purchase.

How to Stream The Sex Lives of College Girls for Free?

Although HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, Hulu’s HBO Max add-on now comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, you can use the offer to watch the show free of cost, provided you watch all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to stream their favorite content online only after paying for them.

