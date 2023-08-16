Is The System (2022) Based on a True Story?

Directed by Dallas Jackson, ‘The System’ is an intense narrative centering around Terry Savage, a former war hero who had to turn into a criminal. This 2022 action movie delves into Savage’s attempts to rob drug houses in order to secure medical treatment for his daughter. When he gets caught, he either has to go to prison for a decade or become an informant for the police in a dangerous private prison. The story explores the prison system, corruption, high-stakes challenges, and survival. The way it portrays the corrupt prison system and the criminal underworld can be considered to be dark and gritty, which prompts many to question if the movie is inspired by actual events. Let’s delve in and explore whether ‘The System’ is based on fact or fiction!

Is The System a True Story?

No, ‘The System’ is not based on a true story. Despite the intense portrayal, the movie is straightforwardly a work of fiction. There are certain real-world issues that inspire the plot of the movie, such as people forced to commit crimes because of desperate situations and corruption within the prison system. However, the characters and events in the movie come from the creative imagination of the creators and are not a direct representation of any real occurrences.

The writer and director of the film, Dallas Jackson, has crafted the narrative of the film to create a suspenseful story that will captivate the audience. As the movie progresses, viewers will encounter familiar elements that are often seen in prison films. From Bones (Terrence Howard), mentor of Terry in combat and strategy, to the brutal head guard Killian (Hawk Walts), the film does embrace some of the prison movie clichés. The corrupt Warden Lucas, played by Jeremy Piven, further adds to the atmosphere of trust and suspense.

In an interview with the Afro, Dallas Jackson talks about why he created this movie, “The film originated from two things. One, I got sent an article about prisoners being made to fight to the death in an upstate New York prison.” He further mentions, “Then I read another article that got sent to me, maybe about a month later, about the corruption in the private prison system, in this kind of tri-prison system in Texas, where prisoners were being made to do free labor.”

The central character of this film is Terry Savage, brought to the screen by Tyrese Gibson, a war hero who is unable to finance his daughter’s medical treatment, and as a last resort, he is forced to rob drug houses. When his criminal exploits lead him to make a difficult choice, he finds himself landed in a private prison that is known for its high inmate mortality rate. As he infiltrates the criminal underworld in the prison, he is exposed to a world of corruption, danger, and brutality at every level. The movie delves into the dark world of prison, filled with exploitation and peril, which gives it a sense of gritty realism, fueling speculation about its authenticity.

Tyrese Gibson has a versatile acting range, and the role of Terry Savage proves it. He brings a layer of authenticity to the film, and his portrayal of a father torn between determination and desperation is emotional and compelling. The intense character of Savage had an impact on Tyrese as well. He talks about the aftermath of the shoot in an interview with Cryptic Rock, “It took me three months of therapy after this film was over to decompress from all the energy that we experienced in an active prison in Mississippi, in real jail cells, and around real prison inmates.” “Also, the energy of being in Mississippi and its long history of racism and slavery… it was just uncomfortable.”, he added.

‘The System’ intertwines themes of corruption, survival, and desperation in the context of a private prison. Its gritty portrayal might lead some viewers to question its authenticity, but nonetheless, it is a work of fiction. Inspired by real-world emotions and issues, it weaves together a story that aims to captivate the audience rather than tell actual events.

