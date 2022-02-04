Is The Wolf and The Lion on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Directed by Gilles de Maistre, ‘The Wolf and the Lion’ is a family movie about a young woman, Alma, who walks into her late grandfather’s cabin and rescues a wolf pup and lion cub. Over time, they grow inseparable until their peaceful lives are disrupted by a forest ranger who captures Alma’s four-legged friends. This poignant film stars Molly Kunz in the lead role, and she does a terrific job in creating palpable emotions on screen. So if you’re an animal lover looking to watch the film online, here are all the ways you can do so!

What Is The Wolf and The Lion About?

‘The Wolf and The Lion’ picks up after Molly’s grandfather’s death, following which the 20-year-old goes back to her childhood home in the middle of a beautiful forest. In the process, she befriends and rescues two cubs. They continue to grow and live together until their world is shattered by a forest ranger, who takes them away. The trio now has to find their way back to each other against debilitating odds. To stream the movie online, you can refer to the methods we have listed!

Is The Wolf and The Lion on Netflix?

‘The Wolf and The Lion’ is not available on Netflix as of now. However, the streamer has other options, out of which ‘Okja’ might be a good option for you. The film narrates the uneventful capture of Okja, a giant animal, as she is sent to New York in order to meet capitalistic demands set by a despicable entrepreneur. Thus, Okja’s best friend Mija sets out on a mission to rescue her. The movie is available for users right here.

Is The Wolf and The Lion on Amazon Prime Video?

Subscribers of the platform will not find ‘The Wolf and The Lion’ in its content library. Because of the unavailability of the film on Amazon Prime Video, you can browse through other options, such as the 1984 film ‘Sheena.’ It follows the titular character, a fierce woman born and brought up in the wild, who suddenly finds herself turning to her animal friends after a life or death situation takes hold. It can be watched on the streamer here.

Is The Wolf and The Lion on Hulu?

‘The Wolf and The Lion’ is not a part of Hulu’s expansive video catalog. Having said that, interested viewers and subscribers of the platform can instead watch ‘Li of Pi,’ a tale of survival that follows a young Indian boy navigating life in the middle of the ocean with a lion and a hyena by his side. You can stream the movie on the streamer here.

Is The Wolf and The Lion on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not include the movie in its standard catalog of movies and TV shows. Having said that, we recommend you to watch the 2020 film ‘Dolittle,’ based on the titular character created by Hugh Lofting. You can also find other movie adaptations of Doctor Dolittle on the streamer; the collection includes five movies, namely ‘Dr. Dolittle,’ ‘Dr. Dolittle 2,’ ‘Dr. Dolittle 3,‘ ‘Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief,’ and ‘Dr. Dolittle: Million Dollar Mutts.’

Where to Watch The Wolf and The Lion Online?

‘The Wolf and the Lion’ released on February 4, 2022, in movie theaters across the country. If you want to watch it, you can book your tickets in advance through Fandango. You can also wait for the movie to roll out on VOD platforms in the future; a few sites that might house it are iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and YouTube.

How to Stream The Wolf and The Lion for Free?

It is currently not possible to watch ‘The Wolf and the Lion’ free of cost because of its limited availability online. In addition, we do not advise our readers to adopt illegal means to view the movies and shows they desire to watch.

