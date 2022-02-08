Is The Worst Person in the World on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

Starring Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Herbert Nordrum, ‘The Worst Person in the World’ is a dark romantic comedy-drama film written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier. The Joachim Trier directorial focuses on Julie, an indecisive young woman who is struggling to find the purpose of her life, a problem that is further complicated by her uncertain love affairs. However, it is ultimately the nature of her conflicts that push her to take a realistic look at life and her choices. In case the film sounds interesting, and you wish to learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed, we have got you covered.

What is The Worst Person in the World About?

Julie is a young medical student who decides to make a career change and pursue psychology. However, her indecisiveness then makes her turn towards photography, as she continues to be conflicted about her future. Her love life is just as complicated as she starts a relationship with a man fifteen years her senior whom she had met while out with her boyfriend. As the story unfolds, life pushes Julie to confront her bad decisions and look at life for what it is. But will introspection be enough to help her over her indecisiveness and make some concrete choices before it’s too late?

Is The Worst Person in the World on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘The Worst Person in the World’ in its massive catalog. People with a Netflix subscription can watch other movies like ‘The Kissing Booth.’

Is The Worst Person in the World on Hulu?

While the romantic drama film is currently inaccessible on Hulu, things can probably change in the future. Since Neon has the US distribution rights, the Joachim Trier directorial may end up on the streamer sometime in the future because of the output deal that the production company has with it. Therefore, we recommend keeping an eye on Hulu in the coming months. In the meantime, subscribers can watch ‘Love, Simon.’

Is The Worst Person in the World on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Worst Person in the World’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular catalog. The film is also not accessible as on-demand content on the platform as of now. Therefore, viewers who are looking for something similar can instead stream ‘In-Lawfully Yours.’

Is The Worst Person in the World on HBO Max?

Since ‘The Worst Person in the World’ is unavailable on HBO Max as of now, people with a subscription to the streamer can alternatively watch ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Where to Watch The Worst Person in the World Online?

The Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie-starrer released theatrically in Los Angeles and New York on February 4, 2022. The romantic comedy is all set to premiere in cinema halls in the rest of the United States on February 11, 2022. So, if you wish to watch the film, then you can book your tickets on Fandango. As far as the release on VOD platforms is concerned, there is no official confirmation as of now, so you will have to wait for a few weeks. We recommend checking platforms like Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube in the near future.

How to Stream The Worst Person in the World for Free?

As mentioned above, the Joachim Trier directorial is only released theatrically as of now. Therefore, people who wish to watch the film free of charge will have to wait for its availability on a platform that offers a free trial. However, we encourage our readers to always refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite movies and shows online only after paying for them.

