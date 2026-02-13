Is This Thing On: Is Olive Tree Cafe a Real Place?

‘Is This Thing On?’ presents a story that charts the course of a midlife crisis, which leads to the overturning of past mistakes and acceptance of new opportunities. The film revolves around Alex Novak, a financier who is going through a separation with his wife, Tess, after decades together. The end of their marriage came as an inevitable conclusion after years of disunion and drifting apart. Thus, once on the other side, Alex finds himself completely lost and aimless. This is how he ends up at the Olive Tree Cafe, with a comedy club inside, for which he signs up as a performer simply to get out of paying for an entry fee. As this lands him on stage on the other side of a microphone, the to-be-divorcee unlocks a surprising talent for stand-up comedy, which leads him down unexpected avenues. In Alex’s story, the Olive Tree Cafe finds a starring role as an instrumental element in the protagonist’s life. However, does the location sport any real-life connections?

The Olive Tree Cafe and the Comedy Cellar Are Beloved Hotspots in NYC

Alex Novak and the premise of his storyline in ‘Is This Thing On?’ have a substantial basis in real life. Even so, the details of his on-screen narrative largely remain a work of dramatization and fictionalization. However, despite its non-biographical perspective, the film strives for a sense of authenticity and realism. This extends to its portrayal of the stand-up comedy scene in New York. As such, the film employs a real-life location to become the backdrop for the beginning of Alex’s budding career as a comedian. Thus, the Olive Tree Cafe, which is situated above the comedy club that witnesses the protagonist’s foray into stand-up comedy, is actually a real-life establishment.

Olive Tree Cafe, located at 117 MacDougal St in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York, is an actual location, celebrated as a beloved hotspot by many. The food joint offers a diverse menu and is best known for its renowned Buffalo wings as well as its hummus platter, chicken shawarma, mac and cheese, and more. Furthermore, the establishment is known for playing classic Charlie Chaplin films in the background, which contributes to its unique, signature ambiance. Additionally, the Olive Tree Cafe’s close proximity to the Comedy Cellar, a famed stand-up comedy club in the city, makes it a particular hangout spot among local comedians and comedy enthusiasts. ‘Is This Thing On?’ employs the real-life location in authentic identity, using it to add a realistic touch to Alex’s story.

John Bishop Originally Performed His First Stand-Up Routine at Manchester’s Frog and Bucket

‘Is This Thing On?’ finds loose inspiration in the real life of the English comedian John Bishop, whose origin story as a stand-up comic becomes the premise for Alex’s narrative in the film. Nonetheless, since the on-screen story opts for a fictionalized approach rather than a biographical one, many details from Bishop’s actual life and career are changed. This includes his British roots, which are swapped out for a New York-centric narrative in the film. As a result, The Olive Tree Cafe and the Comedy Cellar become crucial elements in the on-screen narrative. However, in real life, a different location, Manchester’s Frog and Bucket Comedy Club, offered comedian Bishop his first stand-up stage in the 2000s.

The real-life establishment is located in Greater Manchester at 102 Oldham Street, Northern Quarter, Manchester. During Bishop’s separation from his wife, the then-salesman found himself at the local comedy club on a Monday night. In an effort to dodge the £4 entrance fee, he ended up putting his name down to perform at the open-mic. Eventually, as he was called on stage, he did his first impromptu stand-up routine. Afterward, the club asked him to return for another gig, which gradually evolved into a full-blown, successful comedy career. Years later, on the 25th anniversary of his first-ever performance, the comedian included the Frog and Bucket Comedy Club as a spot on his tour in a full-circle moment.

Read More: Is Is This Thing On a True Story? Is Alex Novak Based on a Real Stand-Up Comedian?