Is Todrick Hall Married or Dating Anyone? Who is His Boyfriend?

Multi-talented singer, dancer, rapper, choreographer, and social media influencer Todrick Hall has gained a massive fan following post his appearance on the ninth season of ‘American Idol’ in 2010. He released his famous songs like “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” and its five other versions, seven new albums, including ‘Straight Outta Oz,’ ‘Femuline’ and ‘Quarantine Queen,’ he also starred in six major broadways. Todrick went on to set choreography for famous musicians like Beyonce while also creating musical tributes with mashups of these artists’ songs.

Todrick’s duties as the host of the HGTV reality show ‘Battle of the Bling’ along with designer Kim Myles have garnered him quite some love and admiration. The series features the 15 most outrageous, eccentric, and flashy homes competing for the winning title of the “blingiest house,” which are to be nominated by the homeowners themselves. As Todrick Hall further comes into the spotlight as a host, leaving aside his multiple other talents, his fans must be curious to know more about him, especially his personal life, and here’s everything we found out!

Todrick Hall’s Family and Background

Born in Plainview, Texas, in a farming community, the now-37-year-old was raised by a single mother. When Brenda Cornish later married after Todrick turned a teenager, he got a stepfather and a brother named Shaysten Cornish. After a few years, the family moved to Dallas, and the two brothers grew up together with a special bond between themselves. Todrick is especially close to his mother, who he is highly grateful for believing in him and supporting him no matter what. He often talks about how much he loves her and says, “I’d fight a Bear under water for my Mama!”

Growing up, Todrick was a massive fan of the musical fantasy film, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ which he later created as his own version, called ‘Oz, the Musical,’ the pop song “The Wizard of Ahhhs,” and even a visual album and tour called ‘Straight Out of Oz.’ Todrick got a push towards performing arts, such as theatre, ballet, and orchestra, from an elementary teacher in Dallas. Beginning to perform from a young age, especially singing and dancing, Todrick enjoyed it more and more, and he eventually completely leaned towards it as a career.

Todrick made a big leap by auditioning for Broadway, first starting with working as an understudy to more significant roles. Meanwhile, he also joined YouTube and made numerous musical videos, one of which was him hilariously singing his McDonald’s drive-through order on the speaker, which went completely viral. Thus, his popularity slowly began to rise, which to a soaring rise after his appearance on ‘American Idol.’

Todrick Hall’s Ex-Partners

Todrick Hall is a proud and openly gay man. He came out to his family when he was 15-years-old. Thus, he has been open about his personal life, which helped him remain true to himself and confident about his choices. He also likes to extend his support to his fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community while acknowledging the fact that they have had a lack of equal opportunities, which made him work hard even more. Todrick has had a few relationships in the past, one of which was with actor and dancer Jesse Pattinson.

The two were madly in love with each other and were seen together on numerous occasions, including several videos on Todrick’s YouTube channel. However, Todrick and Jesse reportedly dated for only about two years, from 2015 to 2017. Todrick was in a complex relationship with Danny Williams, which came into the limelight because there were reports about Danny cheating on Todrick. The latter even made a social media post about it, giving details about the alleged infidelity in 2018.

In May 2021, Todrick took to Instagram to announce his relationship with model David Borum. In the post, he said, “LIFE UPDATE. I’d like to introduce you all to the man who has stolen my heart @davidborum. A few days ago (after over a year of back and forth dating through COVID) I asked him to be my BOYFRIEND. He screamed!!! Really HIGH then said ‘Yes!’ It’s been 6 years since I’ve officially been in a relationship, and it is so unbelievably difficult for people to gain my trust. But, this man has stuck it out and been so incredibly patient with me and I’m so glad that we’re finally official.”

Is Todrick Hall Dating Anyone?

Sadly, Todrick and David reportedly broke up in late 2021. During the Australian leg of his world tour in December 2021, Hall said in an interview with The Sentinel: “I’m currently single again.” The talented artist jokingly talked about finding an Australian boyfriend. “I’ve fallen in love with two Australians, so the idea of finding my future husband there is definitely a driving force for me,” he added.

Since the multihyphenate star is also quite open about his personal life with his followers on social media, the lack of any evidence suggesting that he might be in another relationship means he is currently single. Thus, we only wish Todrick a glorious future filled with much more love and happiness ahead.

Read More: HGTV’s Kim Myles: Everything We Know