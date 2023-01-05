Is Tough as Nails Scripted or Real?

Created by Phil and Louise Keoghan, ‘Tough as Nails’ is a CBS reality series with a format that is sure to leave you wanting more. As a part of the show, the contestants must take part in different challenges at real-world job sites in order to prove their mettle. The tasks test their physical and mental strength, along with their endurance and life skills. While only one person can win the grand prize of $200,000, the eliminated cast members can still try their luck at winning some smaller rewards.

The unique concept of the show, combined with its entertaining setup, has helped it earn many fans. However, people cannot help but wonder just how much of the series is authentic and if there is something that may not be as it seems. Well, we are here to explore the same and share what we know!

Is Tough as Nails Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘Tough as Nails’ is scripted. Like most reality shows, likely, the showrunners focus more on elements that might seem more entertaining to the viewers. However, that does not mean that what we see on the screen is not true. In fact, it seems as if the viewers are able to get more or less an accurate picture of the things that may have happened during the production.

One of the biggest reasons behind the show’s success is its emphasis on testing different life skills in real-life scenarios. Most of the time, the jobs that the participants must take up are ones that you would surely have seen someone performing. Hence, it becomes quite evident to the viewers just how exhausting the jobs given to the participants are.

After all, the show does not test technical knowledge but rather wants to see if the cast members are up to executing said tasks. For every season, the showrunners have an open casting call for which one can apply by going to the designated website. As a part of the submission process, the aspirants must make a video of no more than 3 minutes.

For the video, they answer some basic questions that allow the showrunners to get to know them better and your reasons behind being part of the show. Along with the video, those looking forward to being a part of the show must also upload a picture and fill out a form. If shortlisted, the showrunners contact the lucky participants and tell them what the next step might be.

Certain elements seem more dramatic, but that can be attributed more to the post-production process rather than any wish to create a false narrative. Such necessities do mean that the public does not get to know about every single event that takes place during the production process. However, there have been no indications to suggest that what we see is fake or scripted in any way, shape, or form.

The seemingly transparent method of casting, along with the natural flow of the show, is sure to relieve those who might be wondering about the authenticity of ‘Tough as Nails.’ Like every reality show, it has its fair share of skeptics, but the majority of viewers seem to genuinely enjoy the show and do not seem to be in any rush to question the events unfolding on screen. Most of the cast members have also been appreciative of their part in the experience.

Read More: Where is Tough as Nails Filmed?