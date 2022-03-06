Is Transplant on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Joseph Kay, ‘Transplant’ is a medical drama series that focuses on Bashir Hamed, a successful Syrian doctor who is forced to flee his homeland in the light of heartbreaking political conflicts. After arriving in a foreign nation, he naturally faces countless challenges and is forced to build his entire medical career from the ground up.

Starring Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, and Jim Watson, the show recounts Bashir’s story while also highlighting the plight of refugees trying to settle in a new country and adjust to its culture and traditions. People who like medical drama shows will definitely enjoy ‘Transplant.’ So, if you too plan to watch it, then here’s everything you need to know.

What is Transplant About?

After the Civil War in Syria breaks out, countless people are forced to flee the country to find refuge from violence and constant fear of death. Dr. Bashir Hamed and his younger sister are also one of the millions of refugees who are forced to leave their country. When they eventually reach Canada, Bashir finally comes to terms with the challenges in front of him as he tries desperately to settle down and provide a respectable life to his younger sister. To make matters worse, it soon becomes apparent that he will have to build his career from the ground up. When he joins the York Memorial Hospital as a resident, he realizes that his life experiences differ vastly from his training, and he must get used to his new professional responsibilities as soon as possible.

Is Transplant on Netflix?

No, the Hamza Haq-starrer is not available on the streaming giant. Since the show is unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Hospital Playlist‘ or ‘Chicago Med.’

Is Transplant on Hulu?

People with a Hulu subscription are in luck. ‘Transplant’ is available on the platform, and you can watch all the episodes of season 1 here.

Is Transplant on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the medical drama series. However, the show is available as on-demand content on the website. You can purchase your favorite seasons and episodes here.

Is Transplant on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s extensive catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘Transplant. Therefore, people with a subscription to the streamer who are looking for something similar can watch the medical period drama titled ‘The Knick.’

Where to Watch Transplant Online?

The Hamza Haq and Laurence Leboeuf-starrer is accessible for streaming on NBC’s official website. The fans of the medical drama can rent/purchase their favorite show on popular video-on-demand platforms like Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. Live TV streaming websites like FuboTV, Sling, and YouTubeTV can be used to watch the show as soon as it premieres. DirecTV, Spectrum, and AppleTV also have ‘Transplant’ in their catalogs. In Canada, viewers who are eager to stream the medical drama can head to CTV.

How to Stream Transplant for Free?

Platforms like YouTubeTV (sometimes gives 14-days), FuboTV, and AppleTV come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Hulu gives a more extensive 30-day time period for new users to experience its services. In case you plan to watch it free of cost, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

