Is Tyson Fury A Gypsy? Why Is He Called The Gypsy King?

After years of blood, sweat, and tears in the ring, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury tried to hang up his gloves and enter a life of blissful retirement, but to no avail. Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys’ seasons 1 and 2 revolve around the same, with Tyson spending more time with his wife, Paris, their children, and their extended family. His Netflix documentary ‘Tyson Fury’ further touches on the same, expanding on his daily highs and lows, along with his desire to continue boxing. The reality show, in particular, also offers a glimpse into the family’s culture and norms, making fans wonder whether the boxer is often referred to as the Gypsy King because he really is a Gypsy.

Tyson Fury is Proud of His Gypsy Ancestry

Asserting his descent and culture through his work, Tyson Fury’s muse and prolific boxing career are deep-rooted in his identity as a Traveler or Gypsy. The Traveler communities are known for their traditional lifestyles, where the members live in caravans and do not fully integrate into settled society. Born in Manchester, England, Tyson’s lineage can be traced back to the community of Irish Travelers. His father hails from Tuam in Galway, whereas his mother’s home city is Belfast.

Over the years, the difference in living styles has isolated the community and reportedly even incurred discrimination and prejudice from the general public. Nevertheless, the heavyweight boxing champion remains proud of his heritage and the norms of his culture. Growing up, Tyson, like several other young members of his community, engaged in bare-knuckle fighting as a way to settle conflicts and disputes within the community. With simple, basic tenets that guided the fighters, Tyson grew up with fighting in his blood. Over time, the practice translated into passion, and Tyson began his journey as a professional boxer.

In his autobiography, titled ‘Behind the Mask,’ Tyson also opens up about the famous fighting men from Ireland who ultimately influenced him. The star refers to his Uriah Burton, who earned the title “King of Gypsies” and never lost a bare-knuckle fight, as his great-granduncle. As per reports, Tyson is also a distant relative of Bartley Gorman, a renowned fighter in the ‘70s and ‘80s, also referred to by the aforementioned title once upon a time. In the book titled ‘Tyson Fury: Gypsy King of the World,’ Tyson admitted, “I am fighting royalty. Uriah is on my father’s side, and Bartley Gorman, the other undefeated champion, is on my mother’s side. I have gypsy kings on both sides of the family.”

While Tyson’s impressive pedigree helped elevate his strategy in the ring, the star has also adopted the customs of his people outside the boxing world as well. Tyson is married to Paris Fury, who was also raised as a Traveler. Along with her wife, the boxing champion raises their six children in accordance with the Traveler traditions. Their eldest daughter, Venezuela, was promptly pulled out of school at the age of 11 and has since been homeschooled. From what we can tell, the same tradition will likely follow suit for other members of the clan, who will be taught primary life skills as well.

There is Significance to Tyson Fury’s Nickname of The Gypsy King

In line with his heritage and history, Tyson adopted the nickname “The Gypsy King” to represent his upbringing and the traditions of his community. While the star’s unprecedented success has helped him climb the ranks and become one of the most renowned fighters, his lineage has played a major role in his life. The star has opened up about the blatant form of racism that exists in the United Kingdom against the Traveler community. In 2016, he declared, “I am not accepted in this country. I am a gypsy, and that’s it. I will always be a gypsy, I’ll never change. I will always be fat and white, and that’s it. I am the champion, yet I am thought of as a bum.”

Tyson has also spoken candidly about people who had reportedly been refused a table at a pub because of their Traveler background. The boxing champion has also raised awareness about the pubs, bars, and restaurants that likely refuse service to Travelers alone. Therefore, even though his meteoric rise has paved the way for other members of the Traveler community to rise through the ranks, there is still a significant issue that’s left to be tackled. However, Tyson has not allowed himself to crouch because of the opinions and beliefs of a few.

Instead, Tyson is now using his platform to disseminate knowledge about the issue. In an interview with Kugan Cassius about Travelers Lives Matter, the star also laid bare the conditions that continually affect community members. The boxing champion iterated, “Every other ethnic group, every other race, is standing up and being counted, and Travelers need to do the same.” Instead, the star and his wife have become open advocates for the community and proudly talk about their traditions and customs. As the undefeated champion who has claimed all four world title belts, Tyson continues to embark on new adventures and pay homage to his heritage and upbringing, solidifying his name in boxing history as “The Gypsy King.”

Read More: Where is At Home With The Furys Filmed?