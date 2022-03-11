Is Upload on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Upload‘ is a science fiction comedy series that revolves around the afterlife of a computer programmer when his consciousness is uploaded into a virtual world after his demise. Gradually, he finds his feet in this new world and shares a special bond with his real-world customer service rep. Created by the talented Greg Daniels (popular for ‘The Office‘), the comedy-drama series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown, Andy Allo as Nora Antony, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman, and Zainab Johnson as Aleesha. The show has received a lot of praise, not just from the fans but from critics as well. So, are you interested in learning more about ‘Upload’ and where you can watch it? In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Upload About?

The science fiction series is set in 2033, and thanks to all the scientific and technological developments, humans have the ability to upload their consciousness into a virtual world in order to continue living virtually even after their death. Nathan, a computer programmer, meets with his death quite unexpectedly and prematurely and has his consciousness uploaded to the virtual setting of Lake View. As he gets used to his afterlife in the virtual heaven, he meets with Nora and instantly finds a connection. Nora is her living customer service rep who, unlike Nathan, is dealing with various real-life issues of her own while she finds it hard to come to terms with the fact that Nathan was killed. Now, let’s look at all the ways you can watch this show online!

Is Upload on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Upload’ on other streaming platforms as it is not available on this streamer at the moment. However, fans of science fiction can watch ‘3%‘ in the meantime as it also involves virtual heaven known as the Offshore set in the future.

Is Upload on Amazon Prime Video?

Much to the relief of Prime subscribers, ‘Upload’ is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Since it is an Amazon Original, the subscribers are not required to purchase any additional add-on to get access to the series.

Is Upload on Hulu?

No, ‘Upload’ is not included in the large collection of movies and shows that Hulu boasts of possessing. But you can watch a similar alternative ‘12 Monkeys‘ if you are into science fiction and time travel. This is primarily set in the year 2043 and involves the protagonist traveling from the future to the present day.

Is Upload of HBO Max?

Hate to break it to the HBO Max subscribers but they will not find ‘Upload’ on this streaming giant as of now. In the meanwhile, you can watch something similar that is available on this streamer such as ‘Westworld,’ which is also set in the future and involves people living out their fantasies through artificial consciousness.

Where to Watch Upload Online?

You can catch ‘Upload’ on Amazon Prime Video, as aforementioned, by subscribing to the streaming platform. As of yet, there is no other way for you to watch this science fiction series online as it is not available on any of the VOD platforms either.

How to Stream Upload for Free?

Luckily, Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial to all the new subscribers of the platform. So, if you aren’t subscribed to the streaming giant yet, you can take advantage of the trial period and watch ‘Upload’ for free. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume rather than using illegal methods to watch content online.

