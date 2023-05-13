Netflix’s South Korean series ‘Black Knight’ has been developed from the webtoon of the same name by Lee Yun-kyun. The story is set in a world that was nearly destroyed after colliding with a comet. Most continents have sunk under the sea, the Korean Peninsula has turned into a desert, and only 1% of the population has survived. Useless is one of the important supporting characters in the series and the closest friend of Yoon Sa-wol. If the events depicted in ‘Black Knight’ have made you wonder whether Useless is alive, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Useless Dead in Black Knight?

Yes, Useless is dead in the first season of ‘Black Knight.’ At the start of the series, we see him waiting in a car with his friends Dummy and Dumb-dumb while Sa-wol gets ready to fight another group of young adults. Although Sa-wol lives with military intelligence officer Jeong Seol-ah and her sister Jeong Seul-ah, Useless and the other two reside with a man they call grandfather.

In the social structure of this post-apocalyptic world, they all belong to the bottom tier and are labeled refugees. Useless knows that among the four of them, only Sa-wol has the skills and the drive to rise above their current social status, and encourages him to do so. That doesn’t mean he and the other two prefer to stay out of trouble. On the contrary, they are Sa-wol’s partners in crime, happily going along with his outlandish schemes. One time, the four of them try to get into the truck driven by the legendary deliveryman 5-8. Sa-wol even succeeds, but he is immediately thrown out.

Later that day, Sa-wol’s home is attacked, and his adoptive sister, Jeong Seul-ah, is killed. Sa-wol is also shot but survives because he is a mutant. As Sa-wol goes missing afterward, Useless and the others become worried. Useless correctly deduces that Sa-wol is trying to find redemption for letting Seul-ah die in his own death. They find Sa-wol in time before he is killed by a group of hunters and nurse him back to health.

The deliverymen work for the Cheonmyeong Group, the most powerful private organization in the peninsula. After 5-7 is killed, Ryu Seok of the Cheonmyeong Group organizes a tournament to find a new deliveryman. Useless encourages Sa-wol to participate, prompting the latter to reach out to 5-8 for help. 5-8 and the other deliverymen get him ready for the competition.

Although Sa-wol wins the tournament, he realizes that the final round was broadcast live to get refugees gather to gather so they could be killed with explosives. Toward the end of the season, the President of Korea teams up with Ryu Jae-jin, the chairman of the Cheonmyeong Group and Ryu Seok’s father, to bring Ryu Seok down. But he joins forces with the defense minister, who organizes a coup.

In ‘Black Knight,’ society is split into three tiers: General, Special, and Core. Each tier resides in its own district, distinguished by QR codes. The refugees exist outside this structure. Ryu Seok pretends he is being forced to let the refugees into the General District and organizes a vaccine drive for them. However, the grandfather figures out that Ryu Seok intends to poison the refugees. Unaware of this, Useless and the other two are at the drive. When Useless notices Sa-wol approach him, he tries to tell him to get away and is shot in the back. He dies in his friend’s arms.

