Where is Netflix’s Black Knight Filmed?

Based on the eponymous webtoon by Lee Yun-kyun, Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is a South Korean action series created by Cho Ui-seok, Shin Yeon-ju, and Kim Hyun-deok set in the near future where the Korean peninsula has turned into a wasteland with only 1% of its population remaining. The residents must wear respirators to survive in the dystopian land with devastating air while relying on the Black Knights. These are a group of specialized deliverymen who provide the survivors with all the necessities and supplies, including fresh oxygen.

When an ordinary boy named Sa-Wol, with dreams of becoming a Knight, meets his idol called ‘5-8,’ the latter decides to train Sa-Wol in order to help him achieve his dreams and do something worthy in the dangerous and dystopian world that they live in. Starring Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, and Esom, the sci-fi show unfolds in the forlorn and dystopian landscape of the Korean peninsula, especially Seoul, with residents merely surviving in the gloomy wasteland. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Black Knight’ is filmed. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Black Knight Filming Locations

‘Black Knight’ is filmed in Mongolia, particularly in Ömnögov province. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the action thriller series commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in the summer of the same year. So, let’s not waste time and dive right into the future to get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix show!

Ömnögovi Province, Mongolia

For shooting a major chunk of ‘Black Knight,’ the production team sets up camp in Ömnögovi province, which is located in the southern portion of Mongolia, in the Gobi Desert region. Moreover, the town and administrative center of Bulgan, situated in the eponymous province of Mongolia, serves as one of the prominent filming sites for the show. To be specific, the Flaming Cliffs site, aka Bayanzag features in various scenes throughout the series. Situated at 4PRC+X6G, Flamming Cliffs, Bulgan Soum in the region of the Gobi desert, it is popular mainly due to the first discovery of dinosaur eggs.

The filming unit also utilizes the unique landscape of the Khongoryn Els, which lies within the Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park in Mongolia, The surreal sand dunes are used to portray the wasteland and desert that the Korean peninsula has turned into in the series. During the production process, the cast and crew laid a significant amount of sand on a construction site of 50,000 pyeong in the desert area, and a road of about 1 km was constructed with soil.

Moreover, several scenes were made possible with VFX. Thanks to one of Korea’s leading VFX Studios, Westworld, the show is able to depict an accurate representation of a desolate Seoul, including the portrayal of some destroyed landmarks such as the N Seoul Tower, Hangang Bridge, and Gangnam Street.

