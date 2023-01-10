Is Vienna Blood Based on a True Story?

Created by Steve Thompson, ‘Vienna Blood’ is a dark and gritty psychological thriller series that follows the perilous adventures of Max Libermann (Matthew Beard), a psychoanalyst and disciple of Sigmund Freud. He accompanies the police detective Oskar Rheinhardt (Jürgen Maurer) and uses his expertise to resolve gut-wrenching murders around the streets of Vienna.

Set in 1900s Vienna, Austria, the show explores several socio-political themes such as anti-Semitism, psychological concepts, and intricacies of a criminal’s mind through brilliant yet intense screenplay and compelling performances. If the realism and intricacies of the British-Austrian period detective show enthralled you, it must have piqued your curiosity to learn whether the narrative is grounded in reality or entirely fictional. Well, let’s divulge the facts together, shall we?

Is Vienna Blood a True Story?

No, ‘Vienna Blood’ is not based on a true story. It is an adaptation of the best-selling author Frank Tallis’s “Libermann” book series. Creator Steve Thompson breathes the novels into life through his realistic display of Vienna and its culture in the 1900s. However, the fictional story borrows significant details from historical events and personas. For example, one of the culprits is shown to be a member of a real secret military society known as “Black Hand,” which fought for the unification of South Slavs. Such extremist organizations were one of the several reasons that led to World War I.

Another realistic aspect of the show is the anti-semitism, i.e., discrimination against Jews. We see this play out in the series through the lens of Libermann’s family, whose ethnicity is Jewish. The second season’s finale also displays “Blood Libel,” an accusation claiming the Jews were murdering young Christian boys for their rituals. In the books, the Libermann family is Viennese Jews, but the series showcases them as immigrant English Jews. This minor detail highlights what it feels like to have a newfound identity and the anxiety of settling in with people from dissimilar backgrounds.

In most countries, immigrants have to change their names, way of living, talking, and traditions only to be accepted and have equal opportunities. In a world that was already plotting against Jews, the Libermann family had another layer of foreign identity that segregated them from the masses. The series also refers to influential people of that era. Such as Alois Aehrenthal (Bernhard Schir), an Austro-Hungarian Foreign Minister depicted in the third episode of season two. However, Sigmund Freud is the most widely-known referenced persona of this chronicle.

In contemporary psychology, Sigmund Freud is respected but also notorious for his controversial theories and usage of cocaine. A parallel that the show follows from Freud’s practices is prescribing addictive substances to patients. For example, in the second season, they use ‘opium’ as medication, another highly addictive drug. The creators also had a genuine portrayal of how “hysteria” was treated by doctors in the early 1900s. There were several theories of what caused this “disease,” from demonic possessions to the uterus moving around being the reason for women’s agitation.

The methods adopted for treatment are now banned due to being highly inappropriate. Moreover, Vienna from the 1900s became the choice of the story’s setting because of its rise in creative forces. The coffee house culture was booming in that era. Artists, intellectuals, and people from all walks of life would hurdle in cafes to discuss politics, literature, science, and new inventions. It was the perfect balance of lively and bustling with a little bit of enigma.

Frank Tallis is also a clinical psychologist, so it does raise the question of whether an actual person inspired Max Libermann’s character. The author answer the question in an interview with BBC, “I read a great deal of the literature associated with Freud’s Vienna when I was writing the books, and I suppose he reflects a particular type that you find in the literature. There were many intense young men with romantic entanglements spending a lot of time in Vienna’s famous coffeehouses, talking about philosophy, life, the universe, and everything. There’s a particular character type.”

He then goes on to describe the similarities between his and Max’s behavior. He gave minute details on how he was used to tilting his head in a certain way and how Max does the same in the books. Frank also commented on another funny similarity, “I suppose the only other resemblance between me and Max Lieberman is that we both play the piano and like sitting in cafes eating cake!” His background in clinical psychology allows him to weave these complex criminals.

Frank is open about having the same approach for his fictional characters as he would for his patients. Thus, all the cases, psychological discussions, criminal patterns, and motives are penned down by an expert with years of experience who draws inspiration from real-life scenarios. Lastly, when asked about his inspiration for the Libermann books, Frank had a witty and rather humorous response in another interview, “I have three passions in life: Psychoanalysis, music, and cake.”

Frank added, “So, the idea of writing Viennese thrillers in which a doctor-detective attends musical events and visits coffee houses was always very appealing. Needless to say, I took my research very seriously, visiting the coffee houses of Vienna with great frequency, and now I really know my Punschkrapfen from my Kaiserschmarren.” So, even though the series is based on a work of fiction, plenty of realistic elements add to the intellectual appeal of ‘Vienna Blood.’

