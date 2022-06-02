Is We Die Young Based on a True Story?

With Lior Geller at the helm, ‘We Die Young’ is a refreshing 2019 action crime drama that focuses on how the children grapple with a volatile atmosphere in a poverty-stricken neighborhood. Lucas, a kid of 14 years of age, is working with a gang despite his best interests. At this juncture, Lucas takes the vow that he would never allow his ten years old brother to be a part of the gang. When a war veteran comes to town looking for some drugs to escape his trauma, the kids find a golden ticket to get out of the hellhole. The story spirals out of control when the gang leaders get into the equation. However, you must be wondering if there is a grain of truth in the movie. In that case, allow us to spill more beans.

Is We Die Young a True Story?

No, ‘We Die Young’ is not based on a true story. But with Jean Claude Van Damme in an emotionally challenging role, the film steers away from hackneyed action-thriller movies by concealing a message for the populace about endangered children in the criminal underground. At the same time, the movie lends a sympathetic look at a war veteran’s life. Therefore, although marketed as a commercial action movie, the film deviates from the norm quite a bit. Thus, Jean Claude Van Damme expressed that the movie was more about the aftermath of the violence than the spectacles of violence. Lior Geller, the director, wrote the screenplay himself, from a story by Lior Geller and Andrew Friedman.

While working on the screenplay, he undertook a lot of research about the impact of war on a veteran’s psyche. The director took the cast members to meet FBI agents and gangs to make the film even more realistic. As all the stars were invested in the project, it oozes an unmistakable realism. With only about a million dollars worth of budget, the director had to film much of the movie on constructed sets. Therefore, the engagement of the cast ensemble was crucial, and consequentially, everyone delivered their absolute best. However, the job was more difficult for legendary actor Jean Claude Van Damme since he could not speak for most parts of the movie.

Van Damme’s character would have a tracheostomy tube down his throat from an injury on the battlefield. Without speech, the veteran actor had to make do with his expressions. And J. C. V. D., as his vast fan base knows him, adequately handled the daunting task. Jean Claude was able to convey a broad range of expressions only using his eyes. Moreover, to highlight the movie’s message, Lior Geller arranged for a screening of the film with the past and present members of the army. His idea was to spread awareness about how to keep the children in the community safe.

Furthermore, the crime rate in Washington DC was rising at an alarming rate even after the movie came out. In 2021 alone, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department reported 226 homicides, the highest annual murder count in around two decades. Another worrying statistic indicated a spike in the juvenile crime segment. Multiple children aged between 13 and 15 were brought into custody in the year. The charges were varied, from unarmed to armed carjacking to armed robberies. Therefore, after looking at all the aspects, we can safely contend that the movie is based on realistic grounds, even if not a true story.

