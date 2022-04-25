Is We Own This City on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the non-fiction eponymous book by Justin Fenton, ‘We Own This City’ is a crime drama series that is developed by the duo of David Simon and George Pelecanos. The nonfiction series documents the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force while giving a detailed account of its deep-rooted corruption. The crime series features a talented ensemble of cast members, including Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, Wunmi Mosaku, McKinley Belcher III, and Darrell Britt-Gibson. In case you wish to know more about the show and watch it, you might be interested in what we have to share!

What is We Own This City About?

The narrative is set in Baltimore in 2015 when the citizens take to the streets to demand justice for the suspicious death of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody. The city is surging with drugs and violent crimes, while reaching new heights when it comes to murder count. As Baltimore police commanders face pressure from the federal investigation of the department and the mayor’s office, they turn to Sergeant Wayne Jenkins and his Gun Trace Task Force in hopes of regulating the use of guns and drugs on the street. Meanwhile, the police department is indulging in a criminal conspiracy that could have grave consequences.

Is We Own This City on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be disappointed as ‘We Own This City’ is not available on the streaming giant. However, there are similar shows available on the streamer that you can enjoy in the meantime, such as ‘The Mechanism‘ and ‘Capitani.’

Is We Own This City on Hulu?

No, ‘We Own This City’ is not included in Hulu’s expansive library of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, subscribers can turn to other shows on the streaming platform, such as ‘Pure‘ and ‘NYPD Blue.’

Is We Own This City on Amazon Prime Video?

The crime drama series might not be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s content collection, but subscribers can make the most of their membership to watch other alternatives on the platform. Some of the shows that come to mind are ‘Bosch‘ and ‘Reacher.’

Is We Own This City on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers have a reason to rejoice as ‘We Own This City’ is available for streaming on the streamer. You can catch the episodes of the series here!

Where to Watch We Own This City Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you have the option of streaming the crime drama series on DirecTV and YouTubeTV (by using the HBO add-on). Other than that, you can also watch it on-demand on Spectrum on Demand.

How to Stream We Own This City for Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV allows free access to its content to new users for the first 5 days. Even though YouTubeTV offers a free trial of 7 days to its new subscribers, you would be required to pay an extra amount to add HBO to your current plan and get access to the show. So, you can take advantage of the trial period to catch the episodes of ‘We Own This City’ for free. However, when the trial period expires, you would be asked to pay a monthly subscription fee to continue getting access to the platform’s content. Having said that, we advise our readers not to resort to illegal means to watch their favorite films and shows, and instead, pay for the content that they wish to consume.

