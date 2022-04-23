Is We’re All Going to the World’s Fair on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Jane Schoenbrun, ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair‘ is a coming-of-age horror film about a teenager named Casey. The teenager decides to participate in the World’s Fair Challenge, an online role-playing horror game. As a part of the process, she documents changes in and around her and watches online clips. However, things soon take a bizarre turn when the promised uncertainty of the challenge becomes too much to handle, and somebody takes a special interest in her videos.

Anna Cobb does an excellent job portraying the teenage girl while Michael J. Rogers stars alongside her in the film, giving a compelling performance. Upon its release, the movie garnered critical acclaim, owing to its thrilling storyline and enough suspense that you can feel it in the air. If you cannot wait to watch the horror film, we have your back!

What is We’re All Going to the World’s Fair About?

‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ is set on a cold night in the USA. The World’s Fair Challenge has become the latest online trend, and many people have taken part in the online role-playing horror game. Casey decides to take up the challenge and explore the presented possibilities. After starting the challenge, she uploads videos on the internet, describing her experience as the game progresses.

Casey notes the changes happening to her and adds her observations to the online repository of clips that the world can see. While she struggles to understand the difference between reality and dreams, someone reaches out to her. They express their interest in her uploads and claim that there is something special about Casey. We are sure that you are intrigued by the film’s premise and are excited to check it out. Well, here’s all you need to know about the same.

Is We’re All Going to the World’s Fair on Netflix?

No, ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming platform does similar movies like ‘Choose or Die.’ The film follows Kayla, a broke student whose life becomes a nightmare after she starts playing an 80s survival horror game. Alternatively, you can watch the iconic horror movie starring Naomi Watts, titled ‘The Ring.’

Is We’re All Going to the World’s Fair on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not host ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.’ However, horror fans can choose from the multitudes of options on the platform. We recommend watching ‘Possessor‘ and ‘Censor,’ which use horror elements embedded in technology to keep the viewers hooked.

Is We’re All Going to the World’s Fair on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows one to buy or rent ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ for $12.99 and $6.99, respectively; you can do so here! Prime users looking forward to watching a spooky film can enjoy movies available as a part of Amazon’s regular offerings; the titles similar to the horror drama are ‘Coherence‘ and ‘Suspiria.’

Is We’re All Going to the World’s Fair on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ is available on the platform. HBO Max licensed the streaming rights for the horror drama in the USA. To watch the movie, you can head here!

Where to Watch We’re All Going to the World’s Fair Online?

Apart from streaming on HBO Max, ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ is available for purchase or rent on platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes. The film can also be rented on Spectrum. To enjoy the movie on the big screen, you can head to your nearest theatre by booking your tickets at Fandango.

How to Stream We’re All Going to the World’s Fair for Free?

As of writing, ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ is not available for free on any platform. We urge our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch the film and instead pay legitimate providers to show their support for the horror movie.

Read More: Where Was We’re All Going to the World’s Fair Filmed?