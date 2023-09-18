Is Wipeout Scripted or Real?

After about six years, the game show where candidates competed in what has always been billed as the “world’s largest” water-surrounded obstacle course returned to our screens, just on a different studio channel. In other words, ABC’s ‘Wipeout’ was rebooted on TBS earlier this year. With Nicole Byer and John Cena serving as the hosts and Camille Kostek acting as the “on-field” anchor, this old yet new program premiered on April 1, 2021, and its renewal is already in the works. So now, if you simply wish to learn how much of what we see is actually real, well, we’ve got the details for you.

Is Wipeout Scripted?

Ever since ‘Wipeout’ was first announced to the world, it has been billed as a natural, reality, unscripted production through and through, and its reboot is absolutely no different. This means that despite its precise planning regarding cast selection, episodic challenges, and facets like set design, nothing of how things actually pan out is directed or influenced. Plus, there’s not a single piece of evidence contradicting the same. However, considering the amount of resourced dedicated to making such a series sucessful, there are some things that aree some cast lines, interview aspects, or commentary that’s pushed by producers.

In fact, a winner for the original production, Ari “Dorky Kong” Grant, once said in an Reddit Ask Me Anything session that he doesn’t “think they ever gave me a script at all. I dressed how I wanted, interviewed how I wanted, played the courses how I wanted, and even talked during the courses how I wanted. After the final round they told me that was one of the goofiest things they had ever seen. I would say the show was not scripted at all.” Though former contestant and Reddit user Chicki5150 said, “[The producers] had me do a few takes before the whistle blew yelling random weird shit about chickens, and eating meat.”

Moreover, in a radio interview, former host John Henson clarified, “I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but if you watch the show, you’ll realize that almost non-stop punchlines for 60 minutes… the action moves so fast we don’t even really have time for a set up. It’s kind of just punchline, punchline, punchline, and that didn’t happen by accident. But the Writer’s Guild maintains that, uh, that reality shows don’t have writers, we have producers. I’ll let you guys do the math on that and just say, ‘Maybe John Anderson and I just magically improvise seamless wall-to-wall comedy for 60 minutes each week.'”

Thus, of course, considering how the format of the TBS original is almost precisely the same, we believe this original follows a similar pattern. Although we should also mention that there is also post-production editing that can affect the way each episode pans out, yet it’s highly unlikely producers used this facet to alter narratives considering the involvement of artificial intelligence throughout. Moreover, this is honestly an unavoidable step because it is the sole means through which they can bring together an effective flow within the entire show to maintain the audience’s unwavering attention.

In other words, despite the careful planning of each stage and the post-production editing process affecting precisely what we ultimately see on our screens, ‘Wipeout’ is as accurate, honest, and authentic as possible. Regardless, even with the essence of this one genuinely making it seem unscripted due to how it pans out, we should mention that you should always take such productions with a grain of salt as you never really know the full extent of producer interference.

