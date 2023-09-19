Is Wipeout’s Jill Wagner Married? Who is Her Husband?

If you’ve ever tuned in to the hilarious and adrenaline-pumping TV show ‘Wipeout,’ then you’re undoubtedly familiar with the charismatic and energetic host, Jill Wagner. While she’s known for her infectious laughter and witty commentary on the show, many fans have often wondered about her personal life, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart. Is Jill married? Who is her husband, if she has one? Let’s dive right in and uncover the fascinating details about Jill’s marital status and her significant other!

Jill Wagner’s Background

Jill Suzanne Wagner, born January 13, 1979, is an American actress and TV personality with a multifaceted career that has spanned across various genres and platforms. She is best known for her role as the vivacious host of ABC’s ‘Wipeout’ from 2008 to 2014. Hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, her journey to stardom began long before her ‘Wipeout’ days. She laid the foundation for her successful career by obtaining a business management degree from North Carolina State University in 2001.

But it wasn’t long before she embarked on her entertainment career, making her initial mark on MTV’s ‘Punk’d’ in 2003. Her talents and charisma quickly gained recognition, earning her a spot on Maxim’s Hot 100 Women list in 2004. Jill’s acting prowess was showcased in various television projects, including her role in ‘Blade: The Series’ and her hosting gig on WGN America’s ‘Inside the Vault.’ Her career boasts a diverse range of roles, from her appearance in ‘Teen Wolf’ to her involvement in ‘The Mythical Show’ and ‘Handcrafted America.’

She also ventured into Canadian cinema with her role in the film ‘Braven.’ Since 2015, Jill has become a beloved fixture on the Hallmark Channel, starring in a string of TV films. Beyond her professional endeavors, Jill has demonstrated remarkable versatility in her career, effortlessly transitioning between different roles and genres, captivating audiences with her talent and charm.

Jill Wagner’s Husband and Kids

The story of Jill’s marriage to David Lemanowicz is a true Hollywood-worthy tale, filled with twists, turns, and a fair share of serendipity. Their love story began in 1996 when 17-year-old Jill crossed paths with 20-year-old David, a minor league hockey player in North Carolina. Despite their youth, there was an undeniable connection between them that transcended age and circumstance. Their initial encounter led to a secret rendezvous and three unforgettable dates, but life’s twists separated them for 17 long years.

During those years apart, David pursued a career in hockey and dedicated himself to military service, while Jill’s career soared in the glitzy world of Hollywood. Both of them had their respective journeys, but fate had other plans for them. In 2013, destiny intervened once again when they found themselves reunited during a USO tour in Afghanistan. However, at that time, they were both in other relationships, and their paths didn’t immediately align.

The real magic of their love story occurred in 2016 when, serendipitously, they crossed paths at a restaurant in Los Angeles. This time, both Jill and David were single, and they seized the opportunity to finally let their love story take center stage. After their reunion, Jill and David’s love continued to flourish. They dated for about four months, and in July 2016, they took the monumental step of getting engaged and getting married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in April 2017.

Their firstborn, Army Gray Lemanowicz, arrived on April 17, 2020. Army’s first name, chosen in honor of the day she was conceived on the 4th of July, carries a deep patriotic meaning, while her middle name, Gray, embodies strength, intelligence, softness, and femininity. Their second daughter, Daisy Roberta, was born on August 19, 2021. Despite facing post-labor complications, the couple stood together, their love stronger than ever. David also has a daughter from his first marriage named Lija.

Today, the Lemanowicz family resides on a picturesque farm in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, fulfilling Jill’s dream of country living. This idyllic setting serves as not just a sanctuary for the family but also a haven for rescue animals, including cows that have found a loving home on their farm. Despite pursuing careers in two different fields, Jill and David found a way to collaborate on the Paramount+ military series ‘Special Ops: Lioness.’ The show, which premiered on July 23, follows Zoe Saldaña as the head of the Lioness program in the CIA. Jill not only stars in the series as Bobby but also takes up the role of an executive producer alongside creator Taylor Sheridan.

Jill revealed that the idea for the show originated from a conversation with David on their farm in East Tennessee, where they discussed the challenges of being a woman in her 40s in Hollywood. In an Instagram post, she mentioned, “I think at the time, I was feeling a bit sorry for myself. David asked me what my dream role was. I said I wanted to play someone in the military. He told me to stop waiting for someone else to offer it to me and create my own opportunity”

Jill’s journey from a North Carolina girl with a business management degree to a beloved actress and TV personality is nothing short of remarkable. Her love story with David Lemanowicz, characterized by separations and reunions, culminated in a beautiful marriage and the addition of two lovely daughters to their family. Her career and personal life continue to be an inspiration to her fans and viewers around the world and we wish her good luck in her future!

