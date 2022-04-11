Is Without a Paddle Based on a True Story?

‘Without a Paddle‘ is a comedy movie directed by Steven Brill. The film centers around three childhood friends, Jerry, Dan, and Tom. The trio is united at the funeral of their friend Billy, twelve years after high school. The three go to their childhood treehouse to remember Billy and the times they spent together. There the trio finds a map made by Billy, which leads to D. B. Cooper’s lost treasure. The three decide to take a break from their lives and find the treasure to honor Billy and get rich.

Things start going southwards on the very first night of the adventure when they realize that they have no food. The incident becomes the first of many hilarious yet troubling situations that the group finds themselves in during the quest. The story behind a real-life treasure must have definitely piqued your interest. After all, it is not every day that you come to know about a treasure that might have been buried closer than you think! So is the movie based on a true story? Let’s find out!

Is Without a Paddle a True Story?

No, ‘Without a Paddle’ is not based on a true story. The movie was written by Jay Leggett and Mitch Rouse, who took inspiration from a story by Harris Goldberg, Tom Nursall, and Fred Wolf. Goldberg is a well-known name across the industry and has written for movies like ‘Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo’ and ‘The Master of Disguise.’

The main driving point of ‘Without a Paddle’ is the treasure that the three set out to find. According to Billy, the treasure belonged to D.B. Cooper, an influential name in popular culture. Who is D.B. Cooper, you may ask? It is actually an epithet to refer to the man who hijacked a Boeing 727 aircraft on November 24, 1971. The plane, belonging to the Northwest Orient airline, was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington. Cooper asked for $200,000 to be for ransom along with four parachutes.

After the airline agreed to give Cooper the money, the plane landed at Seattle Tacoma Airport. The flight captain, William A. Scott, taxied the aircraft as per Cooper’s instructions. Northwest Orient’s Seattle operations manager, Al Lee, gave the hijacker what he had asked for, after which Cooper allowed the passengers and most of the staff to deboard. The 10,000 twenty dollar bills had been assembled by the FBI, who had made a microfilm photograph of each note.

The plane took off again with Cooper, Captain Scott, and a minimal flight crew. The hijacker asked all the crew members to get in the cockpit and close the curtains. Around 20 minutes into the flight, Cooper opened the aft door and jumped off the plane. Despite the FBI’s repeated attempts to track down the mysterious hijacker, they could not find the man. The serial numbers of the bills were made public, and several investigations were launched to monitor any large transactions across the country to no avail.

D.B. Cooper became a legendary figure in both media and entertainment circles. Several books, comics, shows, and movies have featured the legend of D.B. Cooper in one way or the other. Even the name of this mysterious figure has a story of its own. The original epithet that the investigators were using for the hijacker was Dan Cooper, an alias chosen by the man himself while booking his tickets. However, due to a communication error in the media, the man became popular as D.B. Cooper.

However, in 1980, an eight-year-old boy named Brian Ingram found three packets of the ransom cash while vacationing with his family. The location was a beachfront known as Tina on the Columbia River. The bills were disintegrated but confirmed as a portion of the ransom. Add to the fact that the most suspected area for Cooper’s dropoff was near the Washougal River, a tributary of the Columbia River, though the Washougal Basin had been searched before, and the legend of D.B. Cooper became even grander!

This is where the story of D.B. Cooper ties into the plot of ‘Without a Paddle.’ In fact, the group spent a lot of time rafting on the Columbia River while looking for hidden money. The story may not be real, but it is based on a legend inspired by true events. The vanished wealth of D.B. Cooper has long been a topic of speculation, with multiple theories running rampant around the case. It is not unlikely that many kids in the area would have wanted to replicate Brian Ingram’s discovery of the money and embarked on a quest of their own!

