Is Wyrmwood: Apocalypse on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Kiah Roache-Turner, ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ is an Australian zombie horror film that follows Rhys, a soldier living in the Australian wastelands in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. He wants to redeem himself after realizing the truth about his former evil employers. With the help of rebel survivors, Rhys embarks on a journey to save Grace, who may be the key to ending the raging undead virus.

The action movie is a sequel to ‘Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead,’ with Jay Gallagher and Bianca Bradey reprising their roles in the sequel. Luke McKenzie, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Jake Ryan, and Tasia Zalar also have prominent roles in the film. If you cannot wait to buckle up and ride this post-apocalyptic roller coaster, here’s how you can do it.

What is Wyrmwood: Apocalypse About?

‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ follows the events of its prequel, ‘Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead.’ A zombie outbreak has devastated the Australian landscape. Rhys works for a scientist called The Surgeon General, which entails capturing uninfected civilians. The soldier believes that the civilians are needed to cure the zombie virus, not realizing that he is leading them to their doom. His captures include a girl named Grace.

However, Grace’s sister Maxi soon arrives at his residence to tell him the reality behind his employers. Horrified, Rhys decides to help Maxi free Grace and hopefully bring an end to the raging undead pandemic. However, the task is made difficult due to Barry and Brooke, the leading characters in the prequel. If you are eager to watch the movie and find out what happens next, we have your back!

Is Wyrmwood: Apocalypse on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not host ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ on its platform. However, you can use your subscription to watch its prequel, ‘Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead’ here! Other than that, Netflix is also home to the iconic zombie-apocalypse series ‘The Walking Dead,‘ which bears a similar theme to the 2021 film.

Is Wyrmwood: Apocalypse on Hulu?

While Hulu may not have ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse,’ its vast library more than makes up for it. You can watch some excellent zombie-apocalypse movies like ‘Little Monsters‘ and ‘Land of the Dead.’ Both films follow a group of survivors trapped in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

Is Wyrmwood: Apocalypse on Amazon Prime?

‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ can be purchased or rented on Amazon Prime. You can buy the movie for $14.99 here! Alternatively, you can rent the film for a month at $6.99. Prime members looking for zombie-filled adventures on the platform can check out ‘Alone‘ and ‘Redcon-1.’

Is Wyrmwood: Apocalypse on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ is not available on HBO Max. Instead, fans can use their HBO Max subscriptions to watch similar films like ‘I Am Legend‘ and ‘28 Days Later.’ Both movies are set in a world where humans turn into cannibalistic mindless creatures, and those who are alive have to fight for their survival.

Where to Watch Wyrmwood: Apocalypse Online?

‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ is available for purchase or rent on Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Redbox, Microsoft Store, and iTunes. You can also rent the movie on Spectrum.

How to Stream Wyrmwood: Apocalypse for Free?

As of writing, there are no legitimate options to watch ‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ for free. We urge our users to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Instead, pay relevant channels to enjoy the film and support those involved in its making.

