Do Isla and Luke Get Together in Running Point?

Isla Gordon’s personal and professional life is in shambles in the second season of Netflix’s ‘Running Point.’ While she has to deal with all the issues at work, she also has to make several life-changing decisions when it comes to her romance. At the end of Season 1, she kissed Jay, who then left for Boston. At the beginning of Season 2, she is back with Lev, but her unresolved feelings for Jay keep her from fully committing to the relationship. Once she breaks up with Lev, one would think that the time has finally come for her to be with Jay, with no more distractions. But that quickly changes when Luke McShay enters the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Running Point Season 2 Sets Up a New Romance for Isla

When Isla breaks up with Lev with Jay back in LA, it seems like the perfect opportunity to explore her feelings for Jay. However, Ali advises her that, having gotten out of a serious relationship, this is not the time to get back into another one. Because things are eventually going to get serious with Jay, Isla should refrain from jumping into it while still tending the wounds from her previous relationship. She should have fun flings with someone who is not as important to her as Jay, and this is what leads Isla to consider the possibility of exploring a romance with Luke McShay. He is the owner of the LA Raptors, which is a hockey team that is also the arena tenant of the Gordons.

The problem is that their several-year-long lease is coming to an end in a year, and they are planning to expedite things by breaching the contract and moving to a different location. Considering that Isla’s company is already in a financial bind, it would be a huge blow to lose the Raptors. So, to settle things, Isla invites Luke to have a conversation. However, things turn antagonistic pretty fast, leading Isla to come up with a unique way to solve the issue. She calls a basketball match between the Gordons and the McShays. Whoever wins gets to decide the terms of agreement. While the Gordons prepare their best, the McShays appear to be in a much better condition to play and win the match.

Fortunately, the Gordons end up winning, and during the match, Isla gets a peek at Luke’s perfectly sculpted body. Things also calm down between them following the match, and Luke holds no ill will against her for losing. He even invites her for dinner, though she puts a pin on it because she has other things to focus on at the moment. When Jay notices their interaction, he makes his move. Once Isla gets together with him, which is what she’d wanted for a very long time, it seems like the end of the road for Isla and Luke. However, their continued interactions over the course of the season prove that there is still untapped potential in their relationship.

Jay’s Shocking Decision Paves the Path for Isla and Luke’s Romance

Considering everything, Luke seems to be perfectly matched with Isla. While she has feelings for Jay, things get complicated between them pretty soon. The fact that they are in charge of rival teams puts quite a dent in their romance. During the championship, she embarks on a secret romance, but by the final match, Isla realizes that she has been too distracted by her feelings for Jay to see him as a rival. To focus back on the team, she decides to press pause on their relationship for a little while. But before they can resume things, Jay joins Cam’s new team in LA, which means that things are not going to be the same for him and Isla anymore.

Meanwhile, her paths continue to cross with Luke. She meets him at the dentist’s after losing a tooth because of her habit of excessively chewing gum. By this time, any sense of animosity between them has disappeared, and they are on friendlier terms, so to speak. He reminds her of his offer for dinner, and even though she is technically seeing Jay at the moment, she doesn’t entirely refuse the idea. With the enemies-to-friends arc that they go through, it is not far-fetched to believe that romance is definitely on the cards for the duo. To begin with, they don’t have any complications Isla had, and still has, with Jay.

They are involved in completely different games, so there is no chance for rivalry or enmity. Moreover, they both know what it’s like to run a team. This is something that put Isla at odds with Lev. He hated that she prioritized the team and the game over him. Luke, however, will understand where she is coming from because he is also in a similar position with the Raptors. There might be other issues in their relationship, but blaming the other for prioritizing their team won’t be it. With all this in mind, Luke seems like a great match for Isla, though only time will tell where her heart truly lies.

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