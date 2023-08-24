ITV’s Code of Silence Starts Filming in the UK in March 2024

The filming of ITV’s thriller series ‘Code of Silence’ will begin in the United Kingdom in March 2024. The series revolves around Alison Woods (Rose Ayling-Ellis), a deaf catering worker who struggles to make ends meet while working at a police canteen and a local bar. “When DC Ashleigh Francis calls on Alison to lip-read the conversations of some dangerous criminals, she is plunged into a new and exhilarating world. […] Alison’s feelings about the case become complicated when she finds herself drawn to Liam, one of the main suspects,” the logline reads.

ITV has not yet revealed the specific filming locations of the British series in the United Kingdom, a region that is regarded as one of the most significant film and television production centers. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ etc. are some of the recently released productions shot in the region.

Catherine Moulton, who is known for writing an episode of Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘Hijack,’ Sky Max’s miniseries ‘Then You Run,’ and BBC’s crime series ‘Baptiste,’ penned the show. “I am beyond excited to be working with Rose, ITV and Mammoth on Code of Silence. It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of tense, twisty thrillers with my experience of lip reading and hearing loss, and all in a show for ITV. I can’t imagine a more perfect Alison than Rose and I will do my best to make sure the story keeps audiences on the edge of their seats,” the screenwriter shared in a statement.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Alison, is best known for portraying Frankie Lewis in BBC’s soap opera ‘EastEnders.’ Rose appears in over 130 episodes of the series. The actress is also the co-winner of the nineteenth season of the dance contest show ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ Her other credits include Esther in ‘Summer of Rockets’ and Bianca Sinclair in ‘Casualty.’ “I am so thrilled to be coming on board for Code of Silence and to get to work with the incredible team at Mammoth Screen. When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding have enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project,” the actress shared in a statement.

The series is produced by Mammoth Screen, the production company behind renowned projects such as Netflix’s crime series ‘The Serpent,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Parade’s End,’ Prime Video’s ‘The ABC Murders,’ PBS Masterpiece’s ‘Tom Jones,’ etc. Tom Leggett and Damien Timmer executive produce the series for Mammoth Screen, along with Moulton. Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, oversees the production for the network.

