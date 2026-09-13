Ivano Salerno: Where is the MMA Fighter Now?

As a reality competition series wherein a hundred Italian athletes face a series of challenges that test their stamina and strength, Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Italy’ is undeniably gripping. That’s because each athlete excels in a different sport, but they have to outlast one another in the same environment for a chance at €100,000 and the glory of becoming the nation’s one true champion. Testing himself here was Ivano Salerno, the fitness enthusiast, personal trainer, and MMA fighter whose sole aim was to prove his mettle and show his kids that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

Ivano Salerno Has Long Dedicated Himself to Combat Sports

A native of Naples, Italy, Ivano Salerno was just a youngster when he developed a passion for fitness and fashion, which led him into the world of Mixed Martial Arts and Modeling. Neither of these is what he has a background or formal education in, considering he earned a Hotel Management diploma upon finishing his primary studies, but he was open-minded. Therefore, starting from the mid-2010s itself, he dedicated himself to training as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and establishing himself as a fashion model for print advertising and visual campaigns to make ends meet.

Ivano’s love for what he was doing pushed him to new heights every year, enabling him to gradually turn it into a living. However, as time passed, it appears he realized he could devote himself fully to only one aspect, and he chose fitness. He has since continued to dabble as a model from time to time and show off his fashion sense on social media, but his priority is MMA and competing. That’s why he trains consistently and leads a healthy life, essentially doing everything in his power to maintain his standing in it for as long as possible. Yet, it’s also imperative to note that while he has been an MMA fighter and model since the mid-2010s, he currently also serves as a personal trainer.

Ivano Salerno Loves His Life as a Married Father of Two

While Ivano doesn’t prefer to share the details of his personal life for privacy reasons, we do know he is a proud family man whose entire reason for living and working is his loved ones. He doesn’t like to put his loved ones in the forefront, but he also never shies away from admitting that his adoration for them is far more than his love for fitness, fashion, modeling, or MMA. From what we can tell, he has been happily married to the love of his life, Federica Salerno, since at least the early to mid-2010s, and they happily share 2 children – a son, followed by a daughter.

Ivano and Federica have seemingly ensured to let their children know that the world is their oyster because they will always have their parents’ support. To really help the kids become their own individuals despite still being quite young, they have even taken them on trips to explore new places, people, and cultures. Whether it be New York, Spain, or the beach, they love taking their children everywhere. We should also mention that it appears that Ivano’s son is already following in his father’s footsteps and has found a passion for the combat sport of boxing, training at ASD Himantes Boxe Napoli Gym.

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