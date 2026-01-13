Izaya Igaki: Where is The Boyfriend Season 2 Star Now?

From the moment we first came across Izaya Igaki on Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ season 2, he made countless hearts flutter with his bright smile, charming personality, and dashing looks. This didn’t waver as time passed since he proved to be utterly authentic as well as sincere about his feelings at every step of the way – whether positive or negative – showing real maturity. He even made it clear that he hoped to settle down and was thus seeking someone with similar values and viewpoints, which ultimately made him and his journey all the more intriguing.

Izaya Igaki Has Let Loss Change Him For the Better

A proud native of Tokyo, Japan, Izaya Igaki seemingly grew up in a loving household, but he prefers to keep all the details of the same well away from the limelight over privacy concerns. In fact, despite his decision to feature in the aforementioned reality series, it appears as if he deliberately leads life on the down low so as not to let the pressure of social norms get to him. However, we do know that he sadly lost his mother at the tender age of 21, shattering every aspect of the world he believed in owing to the grief, heartbreak, and pain he experienced.

Nobody can ever really find closure after such a loss, but Izaya has since found peace by choosing to keep her memories alive in his heart and honoring her legacy through his daily actions. He could have let the sorrow consume him, yet he transformed it into a sense of positivity, all the while also analyzing the way he spoke to loved ones to ensure they knew his emotions. “The way I am with people has changed (since my mother died),” Izaya candidly said in the show. “…I regret not having been able to express my love for her more easily… You have no way of knowing when someone dear to you might die. That’s why, if I have someone I care for in my life, I now express my feelings through both words and actions.”

Izaya Igaki is an Ambitious Professional and Travel Enthusiast

Since Izaya is a private individual, it comes as no surprise that his educational qualifications and his career trajectory are also not publicly known — he has no details on any of his social media platforms. All we know for certain is that he is a college graduate with a dynamic as well as global mindset who likely kick-started his career in his homeland before climbing the international ladder. From what we can tell, he was proudly employed at Slack in Tokyo at some point in the early 2020s, only to relocate to Sydney, Australia, for a better opportunity in the same field of IT Sales soon thereafter.

Therefore, today, at the age of 32, Izaya remains based in Sydney so as to enjoy life without any compromises in either his professional passions or his personal interests. That’s because being a resident of New South Wales while earning good money as an IT Sales Professional enables him to undertake new experiences and go on spontaneous adventures. He explored the beauty of Paris, France, in July 2025, before falling in love with the hustle and bustle of London, England, in August 2025. Izaya then continued his vacation with a visit to Montenegro in the Balkans region in the same month prior to returning to his now-home in Australia. There, he has experimented with surfing, enjoyed scuba diving, and embraced the natural beauty over time, before exploring more of the same during a 2025 holiday season Vacation in Hawaii. Most recently, though, in January 2026, he spent some time in Japan too.

