Lindsay Lewis: Where is J.D. Vance’s Sister Now?

Netflix’s drama film ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ underlines the importance of Lindsay Ratliff, née Lewis, in the life of J.D. Vance. As a sister, she always tries to look after her brother. When he leaves for New Haven, Connecticut, from Middletown, Ohio, to attend Yale Law School, she is the one who takes care of their mother, Beverly “Bev” Vance. Realizing that her sibling is yet to be stable, she fulfills several of his duties despite being a mother and wife with responsibilities of her own. In reality, Lindsay has been a constant support system for J.D. While her brother is reaching new heights day by day, she is rooting for him away from the limelight!

Lindsay Lewis Had an Unstable Childhood

Lindsay was born to Beverly “Bev” Vance when the latter was just a teenager. Her father didn’t remain in their life for long as her mother filed for divorce and separated from him by the age of nineteen. She started to share her life with J.D. after he was born in 1984 to her mother and the latter’s second husband, Don Bowman. Ever since her brother’s birth, Lindsay has been present beside him. They dealt with Bev’s changing relationships and partners together. One of the pivotal developments that happened when they were children was J.D. calling the cops to prevent their mother from hurting him. After learning about the same, the sister crawled into the police vehicle to embrace her brother tightly enough for him to stop breathing.

“Lindsay never let me out of her sight,” J.D. wrote about his sister in ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ his memoir, which served as the source text of the Netflix film. The politician never considered her as his half-sister. “There was one person for whom the term ‘sibling’ definitely applied: my sister, Lindsay. If any adjective ever preceded her introduction, it was always one of pride: ‘my full sister, Lindsay’; ‘my whole sister, Lindsay’; ‘my big sister, Lindsay.’ Lindsay was (and remains) the person I was proudest to know,” he added in his book. Lindsay also tried her best to protect Bev, especially by calling her grandparents, Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance and Jim “Papaw” Vance Sr., whenever her mother had “explosive fights” with her partners.

J.D. shared most of the difficult moments in his life with Lindsay, especially the deaths of Mamaw and Papaw. As a teenager, when life at home became tumultuous, the big sister briefly tried to stay away from it. “Lindsay spent a lot of time with her friends and was always on the move,” J.D. wrote about their childhood.

Lindsay and Kevin’s Marriage

Soon after Papaw’s death, Lindsay married Kevin Ratliff. “Lindsay had married soon after Papaw’s death. I loved her husband, Kevin, and still do, for a simple reason: He never mistreated her. That’s all I ever wanted in a mate for my sister,” J.D. wrote about her husband. The marriage, along with the birth of their firstborn, Kameron, caused a shift in J.D.’s life. While she was traveling with her husband to Florida and California, her little brother had to deal with loneliness. Her family eventually got bigger, and there was Mamaw to babysit her kids. When her brother joined the Marines, she often wrote to him.

Lindsay also didn’t forget to share the joy of being a mother with J.D. “Lindsay also wrote often, sending multiple letters in the same envelope, each on a different-colored piece of paper, with instructions on the back—’Read this one second; this is the last one.’ Every single letter contained some reference to her kids,” reads ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’ After Kameron, Lindsay and Kevin also welcomed Meghan and Emma to their family. Despite having the responsibility of looking after three children, she managed to find time to be there for her mother in multiple instances, as made evident by the climax of ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

Lindsay Remains Committed to Her Family Even Today

Lindsay and Kevin continue to live in Middletown, Ohio, close to the rest of her family. At the time of the release of ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ the film, she was working as an Assistant Head Coach at ASICS America Corporation. Her life with Kevin, who is a brain tumor survivor, is not something without any troubles. “When I fought with Kevin, I’d insult him and tell him to do what I knew he wanted to do anyway—leave. He’d always ask me, ‘What’s wrong with you? Why do you fight with me like I’m your enemy?’” she told J.D. in one instance, as per the latter’s memoir. However, they have found a way to overcome these challenges and cherish marital bliss.

Lindsay’s children, Kameron, Meghan, and Emma, occupy a very major part of her life. During holidays, they reunite as a family as well. She also remains close with her mother, Bev. “Happy birthday to the love of my life. Have the best day ever. I love you,” she shared while celebrating her daughter’s birthday earlier this month. “I love you more than a simple Facebook post could ever express. My beautiful, smart, courageous, sarcastic, caring, creative daughter. I have loved you your whole life. I am beyond proud of you. Your warmth and wisdom amaze me. July 3, 1979, will be one of my best days for the rest of my life. Keep being you, baby girl. I love you. Mom,” her words from 2023 read.

Lindsay Supports J.D. Ahead of the Elections

Lindsay has always cheered for her brother, J.D. When he wrote ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ she was one of the individuals who read the earlier draft. “My sister Lindsay Ratliff and Aunt Wee (Lori Meibers) deserve special thanks, both for helping me write this book and for supporting me throughout my life,” the politician wrote, acknowledging his sister’s contribution, in the memoir. After the publication of the book, she stepped into the unfamiliar territory of the spotlight to talk about her brother. “I would die for that kid. And I know he would too,” she told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly.

Lindsay knows that she will always remain a protector of J.D. “J.D. has a part of my soul that nobody will ever have, and I’ll protect him until the day I die. Whenever things were falling apart, my first thought was always him,” she told Dayton Daily News. When it was announced that her brother is the Republican Party’s Vice President nominee in the 2024 elections, she promised her support to him. Even though Lindsay is not present with J.D. in the limelight, she is still his “big sister” who safeguards him.

