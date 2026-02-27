Jack Doohan’s Net Worth: How Rich is the F1 Driver?

If there’s only one way we can describe professional racing driver Jack Doohan, it would have to be resilient, considering how he has navigated every challenge and opportunity in his career. This much is even evident in Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 8, as it chronicles his rookie year with a full-time seat at Alpine in 2025 before he was suddenly demoted. However, the young Australian native continues to fight to prove his mettle, making fans across the globe all the more curious about his professional trajectory as well as his possible net worth.

How Did Jack Doohan Earn His Money?

As the son of a 5-time Motorcycle World Champion and former neighbor of 7-time World Drivers Champion Michael Schumacher, Jack developed an interest in the sport at an early age. He was actually gifted his first kart by the latter at the tender age of 9 in 2012, just for it to spark such an ambitious determination in him that he started competing that same year. His innate talent was apparent from his first race, so many believed it was only a matter of time before he started conquering the tracks, which he did from 2015 onwards and never stopped.

Jack earned the Australian Karting Championship in 2015 as well as 2016 before placing third in the Karting European Championship and sixth in the World Championship in 2017. He then made his Formula 4 debut at age 15, competing in the British, German, and Italian Championships to hone his skills for the next level — he finished 5th, 12th, and 20th, respectively. He was in Formula 3 the very next year, in 2019, where he proved his mettle by earning 2nd place in the Asian Championship and 11th position in the Euroformula Open Championship. He followed this success with his debut in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, driving for HWA Racelab in 2020 to finish 26th and Trident in 2021 to secure a commendable 2nd place.

Jack continued down the path in Formula 2 with different teams over 3 years (2021-2023), but he still wasn’t able to earn the title despite coming close in his last year, as he finished 3rd. By that point, he had already signed with Alpine Academy (in 2022), so he jumped at the opportunity to go from a test driver to their official reserve driver throughout 2023 and 2024. His hard work as well as patience was rewarded in 2025 as he was announced as their second seat driver, but after 6 unsuccessful races, he was replaced by newcomer Franco Colapinto. Then, in 2026, he and Alpine parted ways with immediate effect, not long after which he managed to join the Haas F1 Team as their official reserve driver for the upcoming 2026 season.

Jack Doohan’s Net Worth

Although Jack is still in the early stages of his career at age 23, it appears as if he has already managed to accumulate significant wealth through racing as well as sponsorships. The precise sum he has managed to bag over the years is unclear as of writing, owing to the fact that he has been careful about keeping such personal financial details private, but we do have some estimates. According to reports, he didn’t receive monetary prizes when he secured the Australian Karting title in 2015 as well as 2016, but he did earn international racing opportunities, travel allowances for prestigious events, and engines from IAME or Vortex.

Jack’s prizes were similar when he finished third in the Karting European Championship in 2017, but things likely changed when he kick-started his single-seater career with Formula races. As per industry standards, when he secured 2nd place in the F3 Asia Cup, 2nd place in the F3 Championship, and 3rd place in the F2 Championship, he was potentially awarded $150,000 each time. This sum was on top of his base salary of around $150,000-$250,000 per season, which jumped to between $500,000 and $1 million from 2025 onwards when he really came into F1.

Unfortunately, because Jack has never been on the tracks with any F1 team for an entire season and never secured a podium finish, his primary source of income is his base salary. Apart from that, he has set up things in such a way that he receives support from his partnerships, his own brand Doohan OK, and his entrepreneurial endeavors — he co-founded a software company called PromptShop in early 2026. Thus, taking all these factors into account, along with his likely assets, investments, returns, and lifestyle expenses, we believe his net worth to be $2 million.

