8 Shows Like Formula 1 Drive to Survive You Must See

The thrilling environment of the world of Formula One(F1) is well captured by ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive.’ The documentary series follows various drivers, team principals, and other people of importance within the fast-paced world of automobile racing. Created by Formula One and Netflix, the show provides a unique view into the ups and downs of the F1 world as everyone tries to ensure their position within the field. If you have just finished binging the series yourself and are eager to explore more of the genre, then these seven shows might just be what you need! You can watch most of these shows, like ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Break Point (2023-)

Though ‘Break Point’ does not follow automobile racing, its documentation of the world of tennis is similar to the format of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive.’ Featuring some of the most well-known contemporary athletes on the field, the docuseries is sure to capture the interest of those who enjoy the game of tennis. Some of the featured players include Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, and Paula Badosa, and their stories are nothing short of motivating. You can watch the show here.

7. The Gymkhana Files (2018)

Delving into another form of competitive automobile racing, ‘The Gymkhana Files’ takes viewers into the world of Gymkhana. Specifically, the show follows Ken Block and his team while they are trying to produce ‘Gymkhana 10,’ the widely anticipated tenth iteration of Block’s film series about Gymkhana. The show also allows viewers to get to know more about the production of the previous 9 films and some unseen footage. While pursuing filmmaking, the cast members must also do their best to perform in the World Rallycross Championship. You can watch the show here!

6. Race: Bubba Wallace (2022)

The accomplishments of William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr in the world of stock car racing are as numerous are they are impressive. In ‘Race: Bubba Wallace,’ we see the driver dealing with NASCAR(National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing LLC) as the world tries to fight against the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic. The high tension surrounding the topic of racism within the USA also had a deep impact on Bubba, who is the first-ever full-time African American to be a part of the three national NASCAR events. You can watch the show here!

5. Le Mans: Racing Is Everything (2017)

While each and every automobile race has a thrill of its own, few are as well-anticipated as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The annual sports car events last for 24 hours as the drivers must try to cover as much distance as possible within the time limit. The unique format of the race is dedicated towards endurance rather than speed and has attracted many popular racers across the world. In ‘Le Mans: Racing Is Everything,’ we see drivers from six different teams giving it their all to be the best out there. You can watch the show here.

4. Fernando (2020)

The Spanish documentary series ‘Fernando’ revolves around Fernando Alonso, a prominent F1 driver whose performance as a racer has helped him amass a huge fan following. The sportsman features prominently in ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ as he shares his thoughts and plans with the public. Over the years, Fernando has been affiliated with many F1 racing teams, and his moves have always created a buzz within the community. In fact, his decision to switch to Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team for the 2023 season paved the way for many changes. You can watch the show here.

3. Grand Prix Driver (2019)

Set during the 2017 pre-season of Formula 1, ‘Grand Prix Driver’ revolves around the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team as it plans to make a comeback following the previous three years where they were unable to win even a single race. With drivers like Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso, and Jenson Button, the racing group was hopeful about improving their statistics, starting with the 2017 Australian Grand Prix held in Melbourne, Australia. You can watch the show here.

2. The Race To Perfection (2020)

Featuring some of the most well-known names within the field of Formula One, ‘The Race To Perfection’ is an ode to the motorsport. In fact, it was produced to celebrate the completion of 70 years since the inception of F1. Using footage from the past and insights from the present, the series paints a captivating picture of the decades that have seen F1 grow and prosper beyond the imagination. From the highly impressive cars to equally fascinating drivers, the show pays attention to every aspect of F1 that has helped it become so successful. You can watch the show here.

1. F2: Chasing the Dream (2020-)

Given the success of ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive,’ Formula One Management decided to make a similar series focusing on the Formula 2 Championship that is organized by Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile(FIA) every year. Though the cars in F2 circuits may not be as fast as those in the F1, they are still a sight to behold and marvels of engineering. Most of your favorite F1 drivers were once part of the F2 circuits as they tried to make a name for themselves within the world of car racing. You can watch the show here.

