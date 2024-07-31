Jack Reacher: Is Hotel Dauphin a Real New Orleans Hotel?

‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ sees the titular protagonist go on the run with Major Susan Turner of the Military Police alongside his supposed biological daughter, Samantha. After getting involved in a major conspiracy involving the partnership between Parasource, a private military contractor, and the army, Reacher and his crew become fugitives of the law as they are hunted down by those who want to keep their secrets hidden from the public eye. The group looks to lay low by traveling to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they find a vacancy at the Hotel Dauphin. Subsequently, the hotel becomes a vital base of operations as they continue their investigation, providing them cozy sleeping quarters while also keeping them safe from those looking to hurt them!

Hotel Dauphin is a Fictional Hotel

The Hotel Dauphin in ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ is a fictional hotel created by director Edward Zwick and co-writers Richard Wenk and Marshall Herskovitz, who adapted the script from Lee Child’s 2013 eponymous novel. After being chased by the forces of Parasource and the military, Reacher, Turner, and Samantha find a safe haven at the New Orleans hotel, where they assume a low profile while hunting down Daniel Prudhomme, a person of interest in the investigation that led to the death of Turner’s officers. Situated at the heart of The Big Easy, the establishment is part of the French Quarter, which adds to the city’s historic and cultural diversity. It also plays a significant role in the story, as it hosts several important discussions between the central characters, some even relating to their personal lives.

Although the Hotel Dauphin is a fictional place, a similarly named New Orleans hotel can be found in the Dauphine Orleans Hotel at 415 Dauphine Street. The establishment’s architecture marks a Creole cottage-style design and has been part of the city’s history since the 1800s. Owing to its longstanding existence, it hosts many stories of being haunted, adding to its personality and charm. Despite their similarity in titles, the Hotel Dauphin in the action thriller is separate from the real-life hotel due to its setting at 1018 Royal Street. According to the narrative, the fictional hotel is located on one of New Orleans’ most venerated French Quarter roads. In reality, the 1018 Royal Street premise is inhabited by an apartment rather than a hotel.

Filming for the Edward Zwick directorial took place in New Orleans, where the filmmaker admitted it was a challenge to bring to life the three narrative settings of Oklahoma, Washington DC, and New Orleans simultaneously. The scenes featuring the Hotel Dauphin took place in the Louisiana city, where the 2015 Krewe of Boo parade – the Halloween parade seen outside the hotel’s balcony – was shot during the actual event, along with some recreation later. Therefore, while the hotel may not exist in reality, its impact in the film is played through the high-stakes game of hide and seek between Reacher and his pursuers. Although it aids the titular protagonist in finding some safety, its genesis is fictional.

