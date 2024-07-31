Jack Reacher: Is Pembroke a Real School for Girls?

The action-thriller ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ throws up complications in the titular protagonist’s life after he discovers the existence of a fifteen-year-old girl, Samantha Dutton, who claims to be his biological daughter. Left with very few options after a rogue element within the military pursues him and Major Susan Turner, Reacher decides to take the girl to ensure no one hurts her to get through to him. Subsequently, the trio ends up at the Pembroke School for Girls, a school previously attended by Turner, who vouches for its safety and its impact on her early life, to hide Samantha by enrolling her within the faculty. Although the institute appears briefly, it becomes a pivotal part of the narrative, deciding the fate of Samantha and Reacher’s relationship at the film’s end! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Roots of Pembroke School For Girls

The Pembroke School for Girls depicted in ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ is a fictional institute crafted by Lee Child in his 2013 eponymous novel, which is the source material for the film directed by Edward Zwick. The adapted screenplay was penned by the director and his co-writers Richard Wenk and Marshall Herskovitz, where Pembroke was brought to life cinematically. In the novel, the school is situated in the Boston suburbs and is described as a prestigious academy that is very difficult to get into. Although it started as an all-girls school, it eventually became co-ed and ranked among the top ten private high schools in the country. This differs from the film, where Pembroke is located in the Washington D.C. area and primarily hosts an all-girls student population.

Although Pembroke School for Girls does not exist in real life, schools with similar names can be found elsewhere, like Pembroke Elementary School in Danbury, Connecticut, or Pembroke School in Kensington, Australia. In the case of the former, although they share similar names, the Connecticut school is an elementary-level institute, which separates it from the Pembroke depicted in the narrative. Additionally, Pembroke School in Kensington is a co-ed educational establishment that differs from the all-girls exclusivity of Pembroke School for Girls. Ultimately, the most salient aspect of the school where Reacher and Turner intend to hide Samantha is its perceived luster and liberal approach to studies and skills taught to students on its premises.

During production, the scenes featuring Pembroke were filmed in the New Orleans, Louisiana, area, specifically in Metairie Park Country Day School at 300 Park Road, Metairie. The private co-ed school is home to 750 students and was founded in 1929, offering classes from pre-kindergarten to 12. When Samantha walks past Pembroke’s art students in the film, she is intrigued by the prospect of cultivating her drawing skills similarly. At the film’s end, she and Reacher have a heartfelt conversation outside Pembroke as she prepares to join its roster and complete her education. Ultimately, despite playing a significant role in the narrative and the future of Samantha, it is a fictional place that does not exist.

