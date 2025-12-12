Simon Cowell The Next Act: Where Are Jake G. and Sam Meyer Now?

While Simon Cowell needs no introduction, considering he has been behind some of the biggest names in the music industry over the past few decades, he hasn’t helped establish a new artist in a while. Therefore, recognizing there is an open space for an English boy band in the market – especially after One Direction to compete with K-pop groups – the record executive decided to build one from the ground up. That’s precisely what Netflix’s ‘Simon Cowell: The Next Act’ documents, all the while shining a light on some of the newest and hottest potential solo superstars of the future, like Jake G and Sam Meyer.

Jake G. is Wholly Dedicated to His Craft

It was back when Jake was just a young boy growing up in Southern England that he first developed a passion for music and singing, but his initial performances were mainly inside his bathroom. In fact, it wasn’t until he received genuine compliments, encouragement, and positive feedback from loved ones as he grew older that he realized his innate talent, which led him to give it a real shot. He thus auditioned for Simon Cowell at the age of 16 and was 17 when he made it to the Top 16 boot camp of sorts in Miami, Florida, only for it to turn everything upside down for him in the best of ways.

Jake candidly told Netflix’s Tudum that the entire process “was a huge chance for me to showcase myself to the music industry. It was a rare occasion to see an audition process like this happening.” He was admittedly determined to be in a band because he believed it would be an excellent opportunity to professionally pursue his passion while also having fun with some friends his age, but Simon thought otherwise. He eliminated the youngster at the end of boot camp, not because of star quality, talent, or work ethic issues, but because he saw the teenager as a great solo artist – he didn’t want him in a boy band.

Since then, Jake has evidently been dedicating every moment of his time to his craft by garnering experience and expanding his reach through social media. He consistently posts snippets of himself covering a wide range of songs as well as genres, all in the hopes of highlighting his unwavering love for music, his range, and his abilities. Whether it be 5 Seconds of Summer, Arctic Monkeys, Adele, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Goo Goo Dolls, Justin Bieber, Linkin Park, One Direction, Olivia Dean, Rihana, Sam Smith, Somer, Teddy Swims, or Tom Odell, amongst others, the London-based dog dad covers them all.

Sam Meyer is Paving His Own Path as an Artist

Although Sam’s first love was and always will be musical theater, he knew he also wanted to create his own music by the time he was a teenager, which is why he auditioned for Simon Cowell. The then-17-year-old had “decided literally the night before that I wanted to audition and that I couldn’t let the opportunity pass,” unaware that it would end up giving him “the biggest confidence boost.” Unfortunately, he was eliminated in the final cut in Miami because the record executive did not see him as a boy band member or someone who needed that extra push.

Since then, Sam has returned to his base of Northern England, graduated from the Manchester College of Performing Arts (in 2024), and found his space as an independent artist. According to his own account in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, he is deeply inspired by the way Harry Styles navigated his solo career, so he plans to follow in his footsteps by continuing to perform as well as make original music. The now-19-year-old further added, “I have learnt so much about myself as a person and as an artist (in the past couple of years, thanks to ‘The Next Act’), and I knew this was a chance to get my name out there.” Coming to Sam’s personal standing, from what we can tell, he is currently in a happy, healthy relationship with a 19-year-old fellow Manchester-based dancer named Olivia Streeter. They have been since at least early 2024 and even went on their first holiday to Turkey in the summer of that same year.

