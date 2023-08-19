Jalajhia Finklea Murder: How Did Luis Zaragoza Die?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that every single loss of life is tragic, but grief grows multifold when aspects like needlessness, pain, and suffering get added into the mix. Unfortunately, though, as explored in ID’s ‘TextMeWhenYouGetHome’ season 2 episode 5, this is precisely what the horrific 2020 abduction turned murder case of Jalajhia Finklea comprises. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the same — with a specific focus on her background, her cause of death, as well as her assailant — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

How Did Jalajhia Finklea Die?

Although merely 17, Jalajhia was reportedly leading a comfortable, happy, stable life in New Bedford, Massachusetts, when everything was snatched away from her in the blink of an eye. The truth is this Barnstable High School student was family-oriented and five months pregnant, which is just part of what made her disappearance the day before her 18th birthday utterly shocking. Thus, of course, the moment her mother raised alarms, not only did their entire Indigenous community take action in the hopes of finding her but the national authorities also got involved.