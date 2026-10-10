James Bishop: Where is Below Deck Deckhand Now?

Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ is as much about the people working aboard luxury yachts as it is about the stunning locations they traverse. It captures the demands of life at sea alongside the interpersonal dynamics that unfold in close quarters. In season 13, the crew boarded the Azul V in Phuket, Thailand, with James Bishop among the new faces joining the team as a deckhand. Responsible for maintaining the yacht’s exterior, assisting with water activities, and ensuring guests enjoy a smooth experience, he stepped into a dynamic role. With two years of experience in the yachting industry, the season also offered him valuable exposure and an opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

James Bishop Has Been Making Content While Traveling to Exotic Locations Today

With a strong sense of adventure, James Bishop has built a lifestyle around exploring the outdoors and documenting his experiences as a lifestyle and travel content creator. His stories capture everything from the natural beauty of Yosemite and Saguaro National Park to camping trips in San Diego in May 2026 and adventures across Utah and San Francisco. His curiosity also takes him beneath the surface, as seen during a cave-diving excursion in Thailand in February 2026. His most memorable travels included Greece in September 2025, London in July 2025, and a skiing trip to Switzerland in 2024. Having spent around 11 years on the road and covered 25,000 nautical miles, Bishop’s experiences reflect a deep appreciation for nature, discovery, and life beyond familiar surroundings. Whether traveling with friends or seeking new challenges, he continues to turn his adventures into stories that give a peek into his world.

James Bishop Always Has the Best Experiences With His Friends

For James Bishop, adventure is often best shared with friends, who have remained a constant presence throughout his travels and outdoor pursuits. In May 2026, a group of them gathered in Las Vegas, had a great pool party, and spent some downtime. Michelle da Gama also appears to hold a particularly close place in his life, with indications that the two may be dating, although their relationship status is not confirmed. Whether exploring new destinations or getting together with his circle, Bishop’s experiences suggest that the people accompanying him are just as important as the places he visits.

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