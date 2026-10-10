Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck: Where is Below Deck Lead Deckhand Now?

Deckhands on Bravo’s ‘Below Deck’ play an essential role in keeping life aboard a luxury yacht running smoothly. They manage the demanding daily responsibilities with the need to ensure guests make the most of their time at sea. Their work is central to maintaining the vessel’s appearance and creating memorable experiences on board. In Season 13, Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck, fondly known as Matt, joined the crew as lead deckhand. Bringing five years of yachting experience to the role, he took on the responsibility of supporting the deck team, managing daily tasks, and helping deliver the high standards expected aboard the yacht.

Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck Got Into a Little Romantic Tangle Aboard

Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck’s time on Season 13 of ‘Below Deck’ brought its share of unexpected moments, both on and off the deck. His interactions with steward Kaylee Brown turned a little romantic when the two kissed. Kaylee even joked that they would “have to get married” now. However, the remark appeared to catch Matt off guard, and he expressed that he did not mean for things to get that serious. Romance was not the only thing on his mind during his time aboard, either. His working relationship with bosun Alex Wright also became strained, eventually reaching a breaking point. The challenges Matt faced throughout the season, as he navigated the demands of his lead deckhand position while dealing with the unpredictable situations, showed the kind of life that came with life aboard the yacht.

Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck is Chasing His Penchant for Travel Today

Away from the demands of life aboard a yacht, Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck makes time for travel, sport, and outdoor pursuits. Golf appears to be a particular favorite as it offers him another way to spend time outside work, while his travels reveal an interest in experiences that go beyond simply visiting a destination. In December 2025, he was in Italy, where he also tried skiing, and he visited Hawaii in September that year. His expeditions extend to Spain in 2022, as well as destinations such as Thailand, the Seychelles, and France. His interests beyond yachting go from taking on new activities to exploring different parts of the world. He also appears to be building his social media presence as he shares aspects of his lifestyle and adventures with all. He is still at a small following number, but it seems like he has a bright path ahead of him.

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